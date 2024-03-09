Erdoan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit after meeting with Zelensky – Euractiv

Turkey is ready to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Friday March 8 after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

During a meeting lasting about an hour, Erdoan and Zelensky discussed developments in the war between Ukraine and Russia, the security of maritime transport in the Black Sea, including the defunct grain deal , and cooperation in the defense sector, according to both parties.

Turkey, a NATO member, supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, but also maintains cordial relations with Russia and speaks regularly with both sides of the conflict, including as a sponsor of the Peace Agreement. the Black Sea which lifted the de facto Russian blockade on Ukrainian grain exports.

“We discussed today in detail the developments in the war, I expressed our observations with all my sincerity,” Erdoan said at a news conference alongside Zelensky, whose trip comes ahead of the expected visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the elections in Russia from March 15 to 17.

“We are making our greatest contribution so that the war ends on the basis of negotiations. We are ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also participate,” he said, adding that he reiterated Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Turkey hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, but has since complained that no diplomatic steps have been taken to advance those talks. He has repeatedly offered to host new talks, saying a leaders' summit was needed.

Zelensky said Russia would not be invited to the first peace summit due to be held in Switzerland in the coming months, but a Russian representative could be invited to the next meeting after a road map for peace will have been agreed with the Ukrainian allies.

“We do not see any representatives of Russia at this summit. We don't see how we can invite people who block, destroy and kill everything. We want to achieve a result – a just peace,” he said.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to begin ceasefire negotiations, but added that this should not mean recognition of the Russian occupation.

Cooperation with the defense industry

Turkey has supplied Ukraine with armed drones and also signed a deal for their joint production at a factory near kyiv, but progress has been hampered by the war. It has provided kyiv with other forms of military support, but opposes Western sanctions against Russia.

After arriving Friday, Zelensky visited a shipyard near Istanbul to inspect construction work on two corvettes for the Ukrainian navy. He later said he had discussed joint production of some weapons and ammunition with Erdoan.

“Today we reached agreements on joint defense projects, both at the government level and between companies,” he said on social media platform X after meeting Erdoan.

“I met with representatives of the Turkish defense industry. We are ready to act quickly to put into practice everything we have discussed,” he added, without further details.

Discussions also focused on the Black Sea Grains Agreement, negotiated by Turkey and the United Nations and which allowed Ukraine to safely export grain from its ports. Ankara has been pushing to revive it, but Russia, which said its demands for better terms for its own food and fuel exports had been ignored, said it was not interested.

As part of its balancing act, Turkey maintains its defense industry ties with Ukraine while deepening its energy cooperation with Russia. He also signed an agreement to participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Reuters exclusively reported last month that the U.S. threat to sanction financial firms doing business with Russia had chilled Turkish-Russian trade, disrupting or slowing some payments for imported oil and Turkish exports.

