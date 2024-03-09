Former President Donald Trump expected to visit Arizona next week





Trump's last visit to Arizona was on October 9, 2022. Here's when the former president will return.

PHOENIX Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Arizona this month, according to a source familiar with Trump's campaign plans.

Trump will visit Arizona on March 16. The last time he visited Arizona was October 9, 2022, and the Arizona presidential primary will take place on March 19.

Details of Trump's visit have not yet been released.

JUST IN Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an event in the Phoenix area on Saturday, March 16, according to a source familiar with the plans. Arizona's presidential primary will take place on March 19.

— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) March 8, 2024

<< This story will be updated as additional information becomes available. Stay with 12News for the latest news.

Watch 12News+ for free

Now you can watch 12News content anytime, anywhere with the 12News+ app!

12News' free 12News+ app allows users to stream live events, including daily newscasts such as “Today in AZ” and “12 News” and our daily lifestyle program, “Arizona Midday” on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ features live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather, and even an occasional moment of zen featuring breathtaking views from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos about breaking news, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for “12 News KPNX.”

Amazon Fire TV: Search “12 News KPNX” to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV via Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

At speed

Keep up to date with the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.12news.com/article/news/politics/national-politics/donald-trump-coming-to-arizona-march-16/75-00232671-c3ec-4afd-80d9-7107d40f8966 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos