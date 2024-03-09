Robert De Niro talks acting, directing and Donald Trump





A hit Bananarama song in the 80s told us that Waiting was by Robert De Niro. Tonight on Real Time with Bill Maher, he finally got the chance to get some things off his chest.

Maher tried to balance things between show business chat and trying to get De Niro to talk about a few political topics. He recognized the actor's greatness while reading a long list of films enriched by De Niro's work, and asked what was involved in choosing which film to work with.

“I see the possibility,” he said. “I was involved in some of them from the beginning. These are films that I found worthy. I think I have a pretty good average. I just choose certain things that I think are good, well written or intelligent, or good by the director. Scorsese, I'm with him, whatever he does.

When asked if he missed anything, De Niro had a surprising choice: The Silence of the Lambs. He said he took too long to think about the role of Hannibal Lecter, and director Jonathan Demme just moved on to Anthony Hopkins. “I don’t regret it,” De Nir said. “That’s exactly what happened.”

De Niro was asked to reflect on his making of two films, The Good Shepherd and A Bronx Tale. Why didn't he do more?

“It takes a lot of work to make a movie,” De Niro said, adding, “If you make a movie, you make it your own.” He loved working with kids who weren't actors, De Niro said, emphasizing that they had to “be of this world” to be convincing.

Can De Niro, 80, continue? “I hope I can. I'm very busy,” he said. “I keep going because I know if you don't keep going, you'll atrophy and dry up.”

Because De Niro is President Joe Biden's age, he was asked about the age issue that concerns the president.

“This whole thing about him and his age — at the end of the day, it’s Biden versus Trump, and we want to live in a world that we enjoy.” Vote for Trump,” and we are faced with a nightmare. Vote for Biden and everything will return to normal.”

Maher attempted to draw De Niro into a deeper analysis, asking him why many current polls show Trump winning decisively. De Niro claimed not to know, saying he supported Biden because “I don't want to feel what I felt after the 2016 election. This guy is an absolute monster.”

De Niro then called Trump a “mean, mean, hateful person — I would never play him as an actor.” De Niro shunned Trump in New York, calling him a “clown,” but adding, “He’s a classic bully.” We have to stop him. »

But even bullies need to trade on something people like, Maher insisted. He then asked about New York's plan to deploy the National Guard to subways, which De Niro seemed surprised to hear.

He acknowledged, at Maher's urging, that there was a lack of common sense on the left and right.

The panel portion of the show featured Max Brooks, host of the YouTube show Max Brooks Breaks Down and New York Times bestselling author of Minecraft: The Village, and Tara Palmeri, senior political correspondent at Puck and host of The Ringer's Somebody's Gotta Win. with the Tara Palmeri podcast.

Everyone was on the same pro-Biden page and spending their time strategizing on the best message to win the president's re-election. In his State of the Union address, Palmeri set the bar low. “He showed 'I'm not a zombie,'” adding that he's now “on an anti-zombie tour.”

Brooks was a bit more enthusiastic, saying Biden was the best president since FDR, which even Maher found a little hard to swallow.

In his “New Rules” op-ed, Maher offered his second annual Cajones Awards, given to those who have fought cancel culture and offered “outstanding achievement in growing a peer” in the face of cancellation.

The trophies went to the president of Dartmouth for reinstating the SATs, to Garth Brooks for always selling Bud Light at his Nashville bar, and to JK Rowling, who received a lifetime achievement award for her point of view on transgender.

