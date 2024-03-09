Front-PDR demands right to investigate fraudulent elections and impeach Jokowi – SUARAISLAM.ID





Jakarta (SI online) – A number of retired TNI/Polri officers, ulama, activists, community leaders, mass organization leaders and academics declared the creation of the Front for the Application of Popular Sovereignty (Front- PDR). The declaration took place at Joang Building 45, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Saturday (9/3/2024). Also present at the event were retired generals. Tyasno Sudarto, retired general. Fachrur Razi, retired lieutenant general. Suharto, KH Muhyidin Junaidi, Marwan Batubara, Anthony Budiawan, Rizal Fadillah, Major General Purn. Soenarko, Edy Mulyadi, Chandra Kurnia, HM Mursalin and others. In its position, the Front-PDR will play a role of consolidation and expression of the movement of disobedience and popular resistance. The main objective is to immediately end nepotistic oligarchic rule and enable immediate improvements in the life of the nation. Apart from this, the Front-PDR also made two important and strategic demands, namely urging the DPR to use the right of inquiry to investigate the fraudulent elections and starting the impeachment process of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). They reasoned that Jokowi had violated various criminal, ethical/moral, and administrative provisions and therefore deserved to be ousted. This is why, on this occasion, the Front-PDR published a position which was read by General Purn. Soenarko. Here is the content of the declaration of the Front for Popular Sovereignty: The life of the Indonesian nation and state has recently become worse and more worrying. The state is run recklessly, full of violations of the constitution and law, and full of oligarchic interests, so that it is moving further and further away from the noble values ​​of Pancasila and the ideals of the proclamation as set out in the preamble to the Constitution. of the 1945 Constitution. President Joko Widodo is seen as playing a central role in various policies and actions that weaken democracy, freedom of expression and the maintenance of popular sovereignty, particularly in the 2024 elections. Joko Widodo's government and organizers elections have succeeded in creating fraudulent elections.. President Jokowi allegedly abused his power, used state facilities and tools to serve the interests of certain groups, took sides in electoral politics, and engaged in nepotistic political practices to perpetuate power. President Joko Widodo is seen as having used power with a halal-at-all-costs approach. The various problems of the nation and state must be immediately corrected starting with ousting President Joko Widodo, seen as the main source of the problems. Corrective measures can be taken through legal and political channels, as well as through movements of disobedience and popular resistance. Therefore, in order to successfully repair and restore national and state life in accordance with the ideals of the proclamation and popular sovereignty, the Front-PDR is called upon to play an active role and declare the realization of disobedience or resistance People. . In relation to the various subjects above, we of the Front-PDR hereby transmit the following: 1. Firmly reject the results of the elections, particularly that of the 2024 presidential election, which are considered fraudulent; 2. Urge the DPR to immediately use the right of inquiry to thoroughly investigate fraud in the 2024 elections; 3. Request the disqualification of the Prabowo-Gibran couple; 4. Demand that the DPR and MPR immediately impeach President Joko Widodo. red: adhila

