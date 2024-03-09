A return to the Oxfordshire constituency, where Johnson was an MP from 2001 to 2008 before running for London mayor, has long been widely mooted. It is conveniently located just 15 miles from Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, where Johnson lives at Brightwell Manor with his third wife Carrie, 35, and their three children Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and Frank, seven months.

Three months before resigning in Uxbridge and Ruislip last summer, Johnson was warned against a race for the true blue seat, which has been Conservative since 1885 and claims a large majority of 14,053 votes.

Speculation over the future of the constituency, which voted to remain in the 2016 referendum, has been rife since Johnson's successor John Howell announced he would stand down at the next general election.

Although Howell suggested that Johnson would only occupy the seat above my corpse, his influence appears to have waned in light of his planned resignation due to recent health problems.

Last month, the selection of Caroline Newton, one of Johnson's closest allies, as the Conservative candidate for Henley & Thame's revised coherence, raised eyebrows.

Henley-born Ms Newton, 54, who was a Henley councilor from 2017 to 2023, was selected ahead of investment banker Lucy Demery, ex-military man Lincoln Jopp and Meg Powell-Chandler, a senior aide to ministers . The meeting was attended by more than 100 party members from across the new constituency.

Welcoming Ms Newton's selection, Henley & Thame Conservatives chairman Andrew Collins said: “Caroline is a fantastic local campaigner, who will bring a strong background and wealth of experience to the role. We all look forward to working with her and know she will be a great champion for all residents of the new Henley and Thame constituency.

It cannot go unnoticed, however, that the Cambridge history graduate has very close ties to Johnson, having been deputy director of the Greater London Authority when he was Mayor of London. In 2022, she was brought back into the fold to act as special adviser to Johnson after being recruited by her former Mayoral colleague Guto Harri, former Downing Street communications director.

When Johnson resigned as an MP last June, Ms Newton appeared on Times Radio to defend her visionary former boss and his significant legacy. Describing herself as a campaigner in Henley, she herself admitted there was a feeling the Henley seat was being kept warm for him.

“There's been talk that he might come back somewhere, so we're here very aware of what's going on and the suggestion that he might come back and represent us,” she said.

Frankly, there are a few people who feel very mistreated, there are a few people who think that he is the author of his misfortunes and there are some who feel mistreated but now think that it is time for him to do it. leave and move on to the next phase of your life, perhaps with the feeling of returning a little later. Of course, all of this happened before she ran to represent her district.

She added: I know people may find it hard to believe that I think he has a very strong sense of duty that he had to the country in the position that he was in.

This week his comments were echoed by a loyalist MP who said: He feels this is his calling. He has probably been told and he is not stupid enough to ignore that he is probably the only conservative capable of turning things around. This could backfire, but the party is quickly running out of options.