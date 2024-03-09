Connect with us

China vows to 'safeguard' national security with new laws at conclave

Beijing

China will pass sweeping security laws in 2024 to “resolutely safeguard” its sovereignty, a top lawmaker vowed at a key legislative meeting on Friday, as President Xi Jinping's government seeks to eliminate perceived threats to its power .

The “two sessions”, parallel meetings of China's parliament and political advisory body, offer a rare glimpse into the Communist Party-led government's strategy for the year ahead.

Top lawmaker Zhao Leji vowed Friday that lawmakers would “resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests” as he outlined the National People's Congress (NPC) agenda for the year to come.

“To modernize China's system and its national security capacity,” he said, Beijing will enact “an emergency management law, an energy law, an atomic energy law and a law on safety of hazardous chemicals.

It will also revise “the National Defense Education Law and the Cybersecurity Law,” Zhao said in his report.

He did not provide further details on what the new laws would entail, or when exactly they would be passed.

The NPC is also expected to introduce and amend laws in areas ranging from financial stability to early childhood education and disease control.

“Military education and cybersecurity are clear priorities” for Chinese lawmakers, Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor and expert in Chinese politics at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP.

“They want to strengthen the legal framework in these areas, which is part of Xi's own priorities,” he said, adding that it was “not surprising” that national security was emphasized in the Zhao report.

Large safety thrust

China approved a revised anti-espionage law last year that significantly broadens its definition of espionage, giving Beijing more power than ever to punish what it considers a threat to national security.

A state secrets law passed last month added more categories of sensitive information, including “work secrets,” information not classified as state secrets but that could “impede the normal functions of organs or work units (of the State)” in the event of a leak.

Such leaks must be met with “necessary protective measures,” the amended law says.

“A strong emphasis on national security legislation has been a key part of the NPC's legislative work during the Xi era,” said Changhao Wei, founder of the NPC. NPC Observer website, told AFP.

He highlighted more than a dozen pieces of national security legislation implemented by Beijing since 2014, including laws on counterterrorism, national intelligence and data security.

“There has been a general effort to build the legal infrastructure necessary to safeguard China's national security,” Wei said.

Under Xi, he said, “national security is a priority area for legislation and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future.”

