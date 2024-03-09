IMF rejects Imran Khan's demands, refuses to intervene in Pakistan's election dispute India TV





Image Source: PTI (FILE) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Islamabad: In another setback for jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has refused to intervene in Pakistan's ongoing electoral row after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) d 'Imran asked the global lender to review the country's February 8 elections before sanctioning any new economic packages. However, the IMF encouraged Pakistan to achieve a “fair resolution” of all electoral disputes.

This comes after incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to the IMF, urging the global lender to scrutinize the survey results before cutting new checks for Islamabad. “If the country gets a loan in such a situation, who will return it?” he questioned, expressing concerns that such a loan could lead to an increase in poverty.

Imran argued that without substantial investments in the country, the loan burden on Pakistan would continue to grow, emphasizing the need for political stability. Breaking his silence on PTI's attempt to involve the global lender in policy matters, an IMF spokesperson instead showed readiness to negotiate the next medium-term program with the newly elected government, the Express reported Tribune.

“The IMF, as an international institution with a narrow mandate on economic issues, does not comment on domestic political developments,” the IMF spokesperson said while commenting on the letter written by the PTI, which he received on February 28. institutional environment for economic stability and growth, we encourage the just and peaceful resolution of all electoral conflicts,” the IMF spokesperson said.

Pakistan to receive another IMF program

Notably, the PTI has consistently described the February 8 elections as “disputed,” while alleging a lack of a “level playing field.” The party claims to have won around 180 seats against 92, which were notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as independently elected members of the National Assembly. The PTI also claimed to have documentary evidence of electoral fraud and demanded that the IMF play a role in conducting investigations.

The current short-term $3 billion IMF bailout package expires before the middle of next month and newly re-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already given the green light to the Finance Ministry to begin discussions for signing a new expanded financing mechanism (EFF). The last EFF had expired in June without the disbursement of the loan amount of $2.6 billion due to Pakistan's inability to fulfill the conditions of the program.

“We look forward to working with the new government to complete the second review of the current stand-by arrangement and, if requested by the government, to supporting the formulation of a new medium-term economic program,” the spokesperson said. word of the IMF.

The spokesperson said the IMF aims to support the implementation of strong policies aimed at strengthening financial stability, addressing long-standing economic and underlying balance of payments challenges, and restoring sustainable growth and inclusive for the benefit of all Pakistani citizens. The final $1.2 billion loan tranche of the current program remains undisbursed and the IMF is awaiting the formation of the federal cabinet before sending a mission to Pakistan.

The new government of Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, almost a month after the country held general elections. Shehbaz was tasked by his elder brother and three-time former prime minister to negotiate with other like-minded parties on forming a coalition government. Besides Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Shehbaz was supported by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Balochistan Awami Party, Pakistan Muslim League (Z), Istehkam Party -e-Pakistan and the National Party. To party.

Members of Pakistan's national and provincial assemblies voted on Saturday for the presidential election in which Asif Ali Zardari is expected to be elected for a second time. Zardari, 68, joint candidate of the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, 75, candidate of the Sunni Ittehad councils, are vying for the post of president.

The PML-N-led ruling coalition calculated that its candidate Asif Ali Zardari would get more than 400 electoral votes. As many as 325 members of the National Assembly, 91 senators, 354 members of the Punjab Assembly, 157 members of the Sindh Assembly, 117 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 65 members of the Balochistan Assembly are eligible to vote.

