Trump's latest ploy to delay trials is to cry election interference, DoJ veterans say | Donald Trump





Claims by Donald Trump and his lawyers that holding one of the four criminal trials he faces before the November US elections would constitute election interference lack solid legal basis and are brazen ploys to delay trials until after the election, former Justice Department officials say.

As he campaigns to return to the White House, Trump faces unprecedented legal and political perils: Trials are underway in four federal and state jurisdictions, where he has been indicted on 91 counts, including 17 for conspiring with allies to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden. in 2020.

To counter any prejudicial verdicts and negative coverage of the pre-election trials, the former US president and his lawyers pushed legal and political arguments citing election interference and presidential immunity, while seeking to convince judges and courts to postpone trial dates until after November.

Trump's push for post-election trials is largely based on hopes of winning the presidency again and then asking the Justice Department to drop federal charges, Justice Department veterans say .

So far, crying election interference in order to delay trials until after Election Day hasn't achieved much, but his tenuous claims of absolute immunity for all his actions as president have succeeded to push back some key trial dates this year, allowing Trump to score tactical victories.

Currently, Trump is scheduled to go to trial on March 25 in New York where he faces 34 counts from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who accuses him of falsifying business records to hide payments hush money in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels who alleged an affair. with Trump.

After Bragg indicted him last spring, Trump said during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago that the New York case and three other federal and state cases then being investigated by prosecutors constituted massive election interference on a scale never seen before.

Trump, who has declared himself innocent of all charges, reiterated the specter of election interference late last month on his Truth Social platform, saying prosecutors were AIMing the various trials that would take place during my campaign.

Trump also falsely claimed that the DoJ's very strict rules and regulations prohibit prosecuting a political opponent, or anyone, IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS CAMPAIGN.

But former federal prosecutors say Trump misrepresented Justice Department guidelines to support false claims of election interference.

Trial schedules in criminal cases should be shielded from allegations of election interference by Trump and his lawyers, said Paul Pelletier, former acting chief of the Justice Department's fraud section.

Once a person is charged with a crime, holding a trial is solely a matter for the independent judiciary and must be both blind and shielded from outside political agendas and the machinations of Trump or his lawyers.

Other former DoJ prosecutors agree.

There has long been a policy against bringing new federal charges closer to an election, former federal prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig told the Guardian. But there has never been a policy against continuing a pending case simply because a criminal defendant becomes a candidate. for the office.

If such a policy existed, an indicted criminal could avoid trial simply by running for office.

Yet some trial dates have been delayed for other reasons, including cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith accusing Trump of plotting to overturn Joe Biden's victory and mishandling hundreds of classified documents by mishandling them. taking to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the Oval. Desk.

Last month, the Supreme Court handed Trump a victory by agreeing to hear his requests for absolute immunity on election subversion charges and scheduling oral arguments for late April, pushing back a trial once scheduled for March until August or September at the earliest.

In a high court filing, Trump's lawyers raised election interference arguments: Special prosecutor urgently seeks to force President Trump into months-long criminal trial at height of election season, thus sidelining him and preventing him from campaigning against the current president. .

Likewise, as the legal sparring between Trump's lawyers, prosecutors and judges intensifies, Trump's team continues to raise allegations of election interference as it seeks to postpone trials until after the election day.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche argued for holding the trial on the classified documents after the election during a March 1 hearing before Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing Smith's case accusing Trump of mishandling classified documents.

A trial that takes place before the election is wrong and should not happen, Blanche said during the hearing. You're talking about removing Mr. Trump from the campaign trail for periods of time for no reason.

Cannon has not yet set a trial date, but pushed back the original May start time in part because of this month's start of the secret trial in New York.

Former Justice Department officials reject Trump's election interference arguments, calling them disingenuous and dangerous, given the seriousness of the accusations and the stakes for American democracy.

The idea that prosecutions of systematic efforts to overturn legitimate election results constitute election interference in themselves is simply ridiculous, said former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, who served during the years of George HW Bush. This is the only way to defend the integrity of our electoral process.

Other former DoJ officials raise related points.

Trump's allegations of political persecution and election interference are part and parcel of the same disease, his crippling narcissism, said Ty Cobb, a former justice official and White House counsel during part of the Trump years. This is classically hypocritical coming from the undisputed king of election interference.

Yet Trump and his lawyers have maintained a barrage of election interference allegations in an effort to get trial dates postponed.

Trump's lawyer, Blanche, invoked election interference in February to try to persuade New York Judge Juan Mercan, who is overseeing the secret trial, to postpone it. Blanche has argued that since the primary season began, for the trial to continue on all 34 counts against Trump constitutes total election interference.

That's not a legal argument, Merchan countered.

In a similar vein, Trump's lawyer, Steve Sadow, argued in court in Atlanta last year that Trump's trial next August, as Georgia prosecutors had requested on 13 counts of accusation of conspiracy to overturn his 2020 defeat, would be the most effective election interference in history. the United States.

The trial date for the case, which was brought against Trump and 18 co-defendants by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis, is now in limbo, in part because Willis has been accused of a potential conflict of interest by a defendant who is now awaiting a court decision. Georgian judge.

In a cheeky twist, after New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February in a civil fraud trial that Trump must pay $450 million because he conspired to manipulate his net worth to deceive lenders , Trump attacked the decision as an election interference ploy in a Michigan. election rally.

Trump's allegations of election interference are hypocrisy and difficult to understand, Justice Department veterans say.

Trump and his lawyers live in an irony-free zone, where someone who profited from foreign election interference in 2016, tried to extort him in 2020, and falsely called fraud to whip those who tried to to interfere with certification in 2021, now believes it is shouting elections. The interference will rally his base, said former federal prosecutor Dan Richman, who is now a law professor at Columbia. And for some, maybe it will.

Richman added that Trump might also project his own behavior onto others, since he is unable to understand why public officials would simply want to act in the public interest.

