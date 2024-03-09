Jokowi: IDR 15 trillion for road repairs this year





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) entourage visited Madiun Regency to inaugurate the implementation of the Regional Presidential Instruction Route (JID) for the southern part of East Java Province, a length of 209.46 kilometers. Overall, the President said, the implementation of the presidential instructions in East Java was carried out on 33 roads in the north and south with a total length of 275 kilometers. For a total cost of IDR 925 billion. “The budget is IDR 925 billion, only for East Java. The budget is very important,” Jokowi said after the inauguration in Mojopurno Village, Wungu, Madiun Regency, as reported Java Post Radar Madiun yesterday (8/3). Also read: To make it solid, road repairs on the Pebatan-Rengaspendawa section are poured, then asphalted Jokowi also admitted that many regional roads needed repair. In addition, after Covid-19, many infrastructures in the regions require accelerated development. Through the JID program, repairing national roads in 2023 will cost IDR 14.6 trillion. The program will continue this year. “This year, we will continue with a budget of IDR 15 trillion. We will repair damaged roads that need repair, in various provinces,” he added. Madiun Regency was chosen as the inauguration location by Jokowi because it participates in the JID assistance program in East Java Province. The 8.73-kilometer Dungus-Madiun City Border road section was repaired under the Ministry's PUPR program. Also read: IDR 14 trillion budget, APBN supports regional road improvement From Magetan, then Madiun, Jokowi then headed to Karanganyar, Central Java, accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo, Jokowi attended the inauguration or foundation stone laying of the Karanganyar Regency Paralympic Training Center. The training center is designed to improve the performance of Indonesian Paralympic athletes. “This idea has been around for a long time and thank God we can implement it this year and God willing it will be completed this year,” he said. Jawa Pos Radar Solo reported that the training center, which covers an area of ​​80,000 square meters, is estimated to have a budget of IDR 409 billion. For facilities, the training center will be equipped with a sports building, a dormitory consisting of two five-story towers with a capacity of 188 rooms, as well as various other sports facilities. Such as swimming pools, sports fields, etc. Also read: Jokowi praises road improvements in Central Java which reached 88 percent “The gymnasium will be equipped with a main swimming pool, a recovery pool, one for boccia, one for shooting, one for table tennis, one for badminton and a multifunctional room,” he said. precise. There is also a football field, a 400 meter athletics track, 8 100 meter running tracks, a long jump, shot put and high jump track. “It’s all over,” he added.

