Pakistan enters fourth week of nationwide disruption

Pakistan entered its fourth week of nationwide disruption of social media platform X on Saturday, with activists waging a legal battle to restore it.

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, was shut down after jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party called for protests over a government official's admission of vote manipulation in last month's election .

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party faced widespread repression ahead of the February 8 vote, forced into opposition by a coalition of military-backed parties, although it won the greater number of seats.

Journalists and academics filed a complaint in the Sindh High Court in the megacity of Karachi against the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) over the outage.

“X is a common comment platform in Pakistan and if you block it, you take away oxygen from public discourse which is illegal,” said their lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii.

“The reason behind this (disruption) is not to stop people from speaking but it is to stop most people from listening.”

At a hearing on Thursday, the telecommunications authority asked for more time to respond to the challenge.

The government has not commented on the outage.

AFP contributors reported on Saturday that X remained disrupted in the capital Islamabad, as well as in the megacities of Lahore and Karachi.

Access to X has been sporadic, sometimes available for short cycles depending on the Internet service provider, forcing users to use virtual private networks (VPNs), said Alp Toker of Internet monitor NetBlocks.

– Censorship of the opposition –

Mobile internet services were cut across the country on polling day, with the Interior Ministry citing security reasons.

This was followed by a long delay in publishing the voting results, giving rise to allegations of fraud.

Khan's opposition party had already faced heavy censorship in the weeks leading up to the election, barred from accessing television channels and holding rallies, forcing it to take its campaign online.

But censorship followed.

Pakistan's internet freedom watchdog Bytes For All recorded four separate social media hour shutdowns in January, cutting off access to TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube while Khan's PTI broadcast in directly to his supporters.

“It all started by targeting the online campaign of a political party during the pre-votes. However, after the elections, it is rather a test for all citizens and democratic institutions – especially the parliament and the judicial system. How will they react and interpret the blocking? of X?,” the monitoring body told AFP.

Amber Rahim Shamsi, one of the petitioners and director of the Center for Excellence in Journalism, said she believed the restrictions were an attempt by the state to control PTI's success on social media.

“When the state does not have a credible counter-narrative, it uses coercive measures to control or manipulate information,” Shamsi said.

