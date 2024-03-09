As Donald Trump's trial looms, Alvin Bragg doesn't think jurors need to see Rudy Giuliani's Hannity Gaffe





Just weeks before Donald Trump's historic criminal trial began, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg made the surprising decision to dismiss a potentially powerful piece of evidence: Prosecutors will attempt to convict the former president without refer to an admission made by its former president. lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Appearing on Sean Hannity's show for an interview on May 2, 2018, Giuliani told Fox News viewers that Trump knew about secret payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, an important point that prosecutors will have to prove at trial later this month.

So why did Bragg decide not to show the interview to the board during his main exam?

Legal analysts believe that insisting on introducing this evidence could have jeopardized any conviction of Trump on appeal, and Bragg has already shown he has stronger evidence from the former president himself.

Bragg's approach to the issue must balance two competing concerns: for supporters of his prosecution, the need for accountability in what could become the only criminal case against Trump to go to trial before the 2024 presidential election, and for sceptics, the need for such a historic procedure. comply with due process standards of proof to ensure that 34 felony convictions against a former president can be upheld on appeal.

Rudy, you're not helping

To understand why, it's important to remember the context and history of Giuliani's interview with Hannity and the political storm that greeted it.

In April 2018, the FBI raided the home and office of then-Trump fixer Michael Cohen in connection with several criminal cases, including a campaign finance case involving secret money payments to Daniels before the election presidential. At the time, the Wall Street Journal devoted six articles to its Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative series on the hush money scandal. These articles brought increasing public attention to the sitting president. (A headline on the show read: Cohen would turn on president if accused, adviser warned Trump.) Against this backdrop, Giuliani accepted an invitation to appear on Sean Hannity's show on Fox News, so to insist that Trump did nothing wrong.

According to Politico, Giuliani made a drunken stop at the Grand Havana Room, a cigar smoke-filled hangout in Midtown Manhattan. Giuliani has denied drinking, but by all accounts the former New York mayor told Fox viewers more than he should have told his client.

Then-President Trump knew about the general agreement that Cohen would handle things like this, Giuliani told Hannity in the interview, referring to the secret payments. Later on the show, Giuliani noted that Cohen had transferred his $130,000 winnings to a law firm and revealed, for the first time, that Trump had paid him back.

Giuliani: Trump reimbursed Cohen for Stormy Daniels payment

Giuliani's performance instantly became a late-night punchline, with comedian Stephen Colbert comparing it to a lawyer talking his client out of a speeding ticket by telling the officer he was too drunk.

Rudy, you're not helping me, Colbert snapped.

Giuliani later claimed he misspoke and the Trump White House turned to damage control.

How Trump distanced himself from Giuliani

Almost immediately after Hannity's interview, Trump and his associates quickly disavowed Giuliani's remarks. Two days after the broadcast, Trump told the New York Times that Giuliani had not yet taken up his new role on his legal team at the time of the broadcast and suggested that the former mayor had not made matters clear. Giuliani followed Hannity's interview with another meeting with ABC News host George Stephanapoulos, repudiating and questioning some of his earlier remarks.

Before the trial, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, sought to keep the interviews and their aftermath away from the jury, arguing in a legal brief that Giuliani went off-script, without authority and without preparation or sufficient knowledge of the underlying facts. underlying. . According to the defense, Giuliani's remarks constituted hearsay because he was not acting as an agent of Trump and his televised remarks about Daniels were unauthorized. Hearsay evidence is an out-of-court statement presented for its truth and is generally inadmissible unless it falls within one of several exceptions.

Rejecting that argument, prosecutors characterized Giuliani's statements as admissible non-hearsay because the former mayor, as the then-president's lawyer, was his agent. Trump's legal team even consented to the admission of Giuliani's statements in their failed attempt to move the state's case to federal court, prosecutors noted. But legal experts aren't sure prosecutors have a clear path to victory with this position.

The prosecution, I think, wants a clear presentation, and adding Rudy Giulianis' statement to the mix could open an unnecessary Pandora's box, said attorney Julie Rendelman, a former homicide prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York.

Brian Buckmire, a longtime public defender and practicing trial lawyer, believed Trump's lawyers had a strong argument for excluding Giuliani's statements, and it was an argument he would make in their place. But he added that Braggs' decision to leave out that piece of evidence rather than take the case to Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Mercan could raise some concerns among Trump's legal team.

As a defense attorney, my instinct is: Do they have something better? » said Buckmire.

To Buckmire and Rendelman, who are both longtime criminal law practitioners affiliated with the Law&Crime Network, Bragg seems determined to avoid anything that could jeopardize a final conviction.

Bragg is believed to want to avoid the risk of having an appealable issue if they win at trial, Rendelman said. I don't believe it's so simple that Giuliani was acting as an agent of Trump when he made these statements.

For Buckmire, the question of whether to show jurors the Giuliani interviews was as much about trial strategy as it was about the law, especially if prosecutors found similar statements made by Trump that fit their definition of what is eligible.

Other evidence available to Braggs

Indeed, Trump's lawyers have challenged the admission of nearly 100 statements attributed to the former president, including excerpts from his books like The Art of the Deal, Trump: Think Like a Billionaire and Think Big Make It Happen in Business and Life. One of Trump's 82 statements involves his boasting to Fox & Friends reporter Ainsley Earhardt about the refunds: “They came from me, and I tweeted about it, a comment that came down months later Giuliani's interview and which represents, in many ways, a more explicit concession than any comment from his former lawyer.

Notably, and contrary to statements in the Giuliani interview, Braggs' team did not abandon this more direct evidence of Trump when challenged by the defense and fought to preserve its admissibility.

As for Trump's interview with Earhardt, prosecutors say the former president's lawyers should raise any objections to the appropriateness of the statement if and when the People decide to admit the statement. Prosecutors plan to cite Trump's books boasting about his close attention to every aspect of his business and his penchant for retaliation, summed up in comments like if someone screws you, turn it over and, as it is said in the Bible, an eye for an eye. Trump's lawyers have pointed out that many of these books were ghost-written, and prosecutors do not dispute that.

The defendant is free to argue at trial that he did not actually say the things he said in his books, Braggs assistant Matthew Colangelo wrote in a legal brief. The jury can then evaluate this claim and determine how much weight the statements deserve.

Although Giuliani's half-decade-old Hannity interview may have caused a legal and public relations headache for Trump in 2018, it will likely barely register as a footnote to the trial criminal record of the former president. However, prosecutors have not entirely closed the door on his appearance in a possible rebuttal case, but only on the main case.

The Giuliani interview would only be admissible if Trump's legal team opens the door to the subject in its defense filing if, for example, the defense alluded to any of his denials in those interviews.

If the defense were to cross-examine a witness who alluded in some way to Giuliani's statements, the court could conclude that the door has been opened, Rendelman noted. It's hard to imagine a scenario in which this would happen, but with Trump, you never know.

IMAGE: Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media on January 21, 2024 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

