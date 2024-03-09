Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails growth of sports, calls J&K Indias winter sports capital





Srinagar, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the rise of sports in J&K, calling it the “winter sports capital” of India. He made the remarks during his speech in Srinagar, where he inaugurated several development projects. Narendra Modi said his government has provided multi-purpose indoor stadiums in 17 districts of J&K. He also mentioned that J&K has hosted many national and international events in the field of winter sports, such as the Khelo Winter Games in India, in which more than 1,000 athletes from across the country participated. The Prime Minister said that J&K is reaching new heights of glory and progress, and urged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities offered by winter sports. He said winter sports had the potential to boost tourism, employment and economy in J&K, and assured the people of his government's full support in this regard. It is worth mentioning that the council has hosted several national and international competitions, won the highest number of medals ever and engaged the youth in sports activities under the guidance of the Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Abhiyan. The board also secured the highest ever number of medals in the national games, which were held in Goa in 2023. Athletes from J&K performed admirably in national and international competitions and won 1,259 medals for the period from 2021 to 2024. The council also facilitated the availability of indoor and outdoor facilities for athletes. At the national level, J&K UT athletes won a staggering total of 77 gold, 95 silver and 112 bronze medals, demonstrating their prowess and dedication to the sport. In addition, on the international stage, athletes won 01 gold, 01 silver and 02 bronze medals, thus strengthening the sporting reputation of the region. J&K UT has the highest number of Khelo India centers in the country. A total of 91 functional centers have been created, providing free training to more than 45,000 aspiring athletes. These centers, strategically spread across 20 districts, foster a strong sports ecosystem in J&K. These centers achieved the objective of elevating grassroots players to the podiums.

