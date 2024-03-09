Politics
CCP brainwashes its members not to attack other countries: AI
Recently, there was an interesting article in the South China Morning Post about the Communist Party's orders to cells to study Xi Jinping Thought and learn speeches. SeeChinese Communist Party orders cells to make Xi Jinping Thought a priority, cadres to study president's speeches, South China Morning Post.
So we asked our research assistant, Ms. Copilot (Artificial Intelligence), to tell us what Xi Jinping Thought entailed and whether it included preparing to attack other nations.
His discovery is below.
Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Eraencompasses several key elements that guide China's political ideology and governance. Let's look at the main pillars:
1. Overall objective: The overarching goal is to achieve socialist modernization and national rejuvenation.
2. Overall task: Make China a great modern socialist country in the middle of the 21st century. This vision includes prosperity, strength, democracy, cultural progress, harmony and beauty.
3. Overall plan: A two-step approach:
- First, complete the objective of building amoderately prosperous society in all respects.
- Second, propel China towards its vision of greatness.
4. Overall strategy: Xi Jinping Thought highlights the importance of reform, development, social stability, internal affairs, external relations, national defense, And Party governance, the state and the army. These aspects constitute a complete scientific system.
5. Modes and driving forces of development: The theory emphasizes innovation, technological progress and sustainable development as essential drivers of progress.
6. External conditions: consideration global dynamics and China's role in international affairs.
7. Political guarantees: Ensuring effective governance through leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and adherence to socialist principles.
Xi Jinping Thought was officially incorporated into the Constitution of the Communist Party of China, elevating Xi's status within the CCP.
For further reading, see
Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era
Xi emphasizes continuing to study and implement thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. It combines Chinese Marxism with the imperative of national rejuvenation, making it an important ideological doctrine for contemporary China and the 21st century..
Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era does not explicitly advocate attacking other nations. Instead, it emphasizes peaceful development, mutual cooperation and win-win outcomes in international relations. The focus is on China's development, stability and prosperity, while maintaining a peaceful and cooperative stance with other countries.
It is essential to recognize that Xi Jinping Thought prioritizes national rejuvenation And greatnessbut this is in the context of peaceful rise rather than aggressive expansion. China's foreign policy under Xi Jinping aims to harmony, economic partnershipsAnd global stability.
However, as with any complex political ideology, interpretations and implementations can vary. Some critics say there are concerns about China's assertiveness in territorial disputes (such as in the South China Sea) and its military modernization. Yet these actions are not explicitly endorsed by Xi Jinping Thought itself.
In summary, although Xi Jinping Thought does not explicitly call for attacking other nations, its practical implications and China's actions on the global stage remain topics of debate and scrutiny..
Note that all this brainwashing does not prepare Chinese cadres to launch wars against others.
Indeed, he emphasizes:
peaceful development, mutual cooperation and win-win results in international relations. The focus is on China's development, stability and prosperity, while maintaining a peaceful and cooperative stance with other countries.
If Chinese brains are reprogrammed to think this, as William Zheng argues in SCMP, perhaps that would be a good thing. But Ms. Copilot will not be thanked by the anti-Chinese hawks who advise the Albanian government!!!
China hawks are always looking for official quotes from the CCP to demonstrate that its ideology is imperialist – bent on militarily conquering neighboring countries and, ultimately, the world.
It must be frustrating for them that CCP cadres are instructed to seek “peaceful coexistence” and “win-win development” with other nations, without any mention of resorting to war.
Nations wishing to invade others construct a popular narrative to justify their intention. If this is Xi's plan, it is strange that he is not doing the same since he is commander in chief.
To learn more on this topic, P&I recommends:
The United States views China through the dark mirror of its own unbridled aggression.
