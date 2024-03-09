PTI leaders did not refuse permission to meet Imran, says IHC – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Superintendent of Adiala Prison on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders were not denied permission to meet the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, but that measures were being taken to avoid any sabotage. activities.

In response to a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Warraich for denying access to PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser and others to meet Imran Khan, the Jail authorities informed IHC Judge Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan that recently some terrorists were arrested near the jail with explosive materials which they were planning to use to attack the jail premises.

Justice Khan ordered prison authorities that visitors could meet Mr Khan with his prior consent.

According to the report submitted by the prison authorities, the officers responsible for monitoring the visitors were kept at a distance from where they can only see but cannot hear what is happening. Such surveillance system is permitted under Rule 556 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

The report asserts that the IHC's orders are strictly adhered to and that Mr Khan's lawyers have never been and will never be prevented from transporting the required material. However, the report said, it will be subject to scrutiny before being brought into the premises.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case to March 15.

MWM leader cleared to meet Imran

In the same vein, IHC judge Saman Rafat Imtiaz allowed MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas to meet Mr. Khan on March 11 and asked the jail authorities to share with him the time of the meeting.

The same court also sought a report from the jail authorities on a petition seeking permission for PTI chief Firdous Shamim Naqvi to meet Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

Published in Dawn, March 9, 2024

