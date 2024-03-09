A number of military, cultural and academic figures have called on President Jokowi to resign.





Jakarta: A number of military, cultural and academic figures rejected the results of the 2024 elections. They called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to resign from his post as they were seen as interfering in the implementation of the elections . This concern was expressed by several military, academic and cultural figures during the inauguration of the Front for the Safeguarding of Democracy and Reform (F-PDR) organization. This organization was deliberately created to forward several complaints regarding election fraud. “We, from the Front for Saving Democracy and Reform, call on President Jokowi to resign voluntarily because he is considered to have done so. abuse of power in holding the presidential election,” said F-PDR Executive Secretary Rudi S Kamri in Menteng, Central Jakarta, Saturday, March 9, 2024. His party urged DPR members to immediately expand the right of investigation to investigate electoral and presidential fraud. Apart from this, the F-PDR also urged the General Election Commission (KPU) to disqualify serial number 2 vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “Because Gibran, in accordance with current regulations, was accepted in a way that was procedurally and legally flawed at a time when the PKPU had not been amended. We encourage the TNI Polri to actively act in a neutral and to side with the people. The TNI Polri must no longer be led and exploited by certain groups for certain interests,” Rudi said. On the same occasion, F-PDR Chairman and former Indonesian Air Force Chief of Staff Agus Supriyatna said the public should immediately react and reject the election results which are considered ethically and legally wrong. . Agus admitted that he was worried about the 2024 elections, which he said would further worsen the situation of democracy in Indonesia. “Democracy that already works like this, how come there are those who want to undermine it, in fact there are those who destroy it. Why just be silent? I ask that this be the place where we can express. All this for the sake of what? For the sake of the Indonesian nation and state that we love,” Agus said. At the event, a number of personalities appeared, including TB Hasanuddin, former Marshal of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU) (Retired) TNI Agus Supriatna, former Admiral ( retired) of KSAL TNI Bernard Kent Sondakh, military observer Connie Rahakundini Bakrie, cultural observer M. Sobary, Vice Admiral (retired) TNI Agus Setiadji, as well as young personalities such as Seno Bagaskoro and Anggi Pasaribu . (MI/Dinda Shabrina)

