Trump posts nearly $92 million bond in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Former President Donald Trump has posted $91.63 million bail as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

Trump's notice of bond and appeal was filed Friday in federal court in New York.

In January, a federal jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages following Trump's defamatory statements denying he raped her, saying she was not his type and accusing him of having invented these allegations to increase the sales of his book. Carroll will not collect the reward during the appeal.

Chubb Insurance Company underwrote Trump's bond, which the former president signed Tuesday. Under the terms of the bond, Chubb will only be granted the appeal of the $83.3 million judgment, not any future appeals.

The bond amount is higher than the judgment because the district court generally requires a party to post 110% of the bond.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chubb declined to comment on the details of Trump's bail.

As a matter of principle, we do not comment on customer-specific information, the spokesperson said. Our surety division provides appeal bonds in the ordinary course of business. These bonds are an ordinary and important part of the American justice system, protecting the rights of defendants and plaintiffs.

Trump also faces a March 25 deadline to pay an additional $454 million in the New York attorney general's civil fraud case.

In the Carroll case, Trump argued that the jury award was excessive and should be reduced. During the trial, the Carrolls' lawyers told the jury that Trump should be punished with a high amount of damages so that it would actually cause him to stop his defamatory behavior.

In addition to these two judgments against him, Trump also faces mounting legal fees he owes in connection with the four criminal trials he faces as he campaigns for another presidential term.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

