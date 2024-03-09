Xi Jinping pushes for urgent PLA reforms





Chinese lawmakers pledged Friday to “resolutely safeguard” national sovereignty through legislation that would modernize “China’s national security framework and capability.”

Lawmakers at the two current sessions, or annual parliamentary meetings that set policies and budgets for the economy, diplomacy, trade and defense, said they would strengthen legislation in areas involving foreign affairs and would develop a system of laws with extraterritorial application.

Addressing delegates on Friday, Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and third member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, said that in addition to a law on emergency management, a law on 'energy, an atomic energy law and a hazardous chemicals safety law', Beijing also plans to revise existing legislation such as the National Defense Education Law and the Cybersecurity Law.

After enacting a counterespionage law that rattled foreign investors last year, China included “work secrets” in its state secrets law earlier this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday asked the People's Liberation Army to significantly improve its strategic capabilities in emerging areas such as space, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence applications. Preparing for military struggle at sea, defending maritime rights and interests and developing the maritime economy must be integrated, he told a military delegation at the Two Sessions.

The South China Morning Post quoted China's national broadcaster CCTV as saying that six military representatives briefed Xi on issues including maritime situational awareness, integration of resource management and utilization space and unmanned combat force applications, among others. the Strategic Support Force, founded by Xi in 2016 to integrate the PLA's strategic functions.

The PLA should boldly innovate and explore new types of combat force models, and fully release and develop new quality combat powers, Xi told lawmakers. You must take on this mission, lead reform and innovation, and comprehensively improve our strategic capabilities in emerging areas.

Analysts say Hu Xi's specific reference to a maritime military struggle indicates his focus on maritime issues, including growing frictions in the South and East China Seas and the Indo-Pacific. This involves an integrated strategy for joint operations across services and domains such as space, cyber and electronic warfare. Also see:

