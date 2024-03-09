Politics
Jokowi urged to have courage to call for boycott of Israeli products as real action to defend Palestine
Saturday March 9, 2024 – 11:51 a.m. WIB
JakartaThe National Product Awakening Movement (Gerbang Pronas) responded to President Joko Widodo's call during the ASEAN-Australia Summit regarding solidarity with Palestine. Pronas Gate Chairman Fuad Adnan said President Jokowi should no longer issue normative statements and take concrete steps to end Israeli crimes in Palestine.
“We appreciate President Jokowi's consistent position regarding Palestine. However, President Jokowi's support from Indonesia should be more progressive. For example, encouraging the presence of international peacekeeping forces in Palestine or by directly mobilizing international solidarity to end the massacres in Palestine,” Fuad said in a statement received on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Pronas Gate calls on President Jokowi to support the call to boycott products affiliated with Israel. Indeed, Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip is increasingly brutal and violates international law.
Israel not only blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, but even opened fire on crowds of Palestinians queuing for food and other humanitarian aid in Gaza. Around 127 Palestinians were killed.
As of the start of the fifth month, 30,717 Palestinians have died as a result of this aggression. Fouad believed that the boycott action could become a pressure tool for supporters of Israeli crimes of genocide. In Indonesia, this was also confirmed by MUI Fatwa Number 83 of 2023 regarding the Law on Supporting the Palestinian Struggle.
With this fatwa, the Indonesian people massively boycotted products affiliated with Israel, suffering significant losses and increasingly threatening the Israeli economy.
We hope that President Jokowi will also join the call to boycott products affiliated with Israel. Furthermore, with the existence of Fatwa number 83 of 2023 of the MUI, this boycott movement should be able to become a widespread movement and become a tool of pressure for individuals and companies supporting the heinous actions of Israel in Palestine, a he declared.
Citing Al Jazeera data from 2018, ongoing boycotts around the world could result in losses of up to 11.5 billion US dollars, or approximately $180.48 trillion. In a final push, Fouad predicts that boycotting Israeli products and Israel-affiliated products could seriously disrupt the Israeli economy.
“In my opinion, the impact of boycotting Israeli products and Israel-affiliated products at this time will be truly devastating and will disrupt the economy of the country of Israel,” he said.
In Fuad's opinion, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas emphasized that all products originating from Israel or companies that support Israel are haram for purchase. Anwar also suggested that the government block Israeli products.
However, he also realizes that not all products can be blocked, especially highly urgent products such as tools and equipment. Food products can be replaced with local products or products from other countries that better support justice.
According to Anwar Abbas, the boycott of Israeli products is a form of protest against Israel's barbaric actions against Palestine. He criticized Israel's actions, deemed contrary to the values of humanity and justice.
“So, for example, if we buy Israeli products, that means we are buying the products of people who are behaving barbarically. So, if we buy barbaric people, that means we are supporting the barbaric actions carried out by Israel.” , did he declare.
On the other hand, boycotting Israel-affiliated products could provide an impetus to stimulate the use of domestic products that replace Israel-affiliated products. Boycott actions can also create opportunities for the Indonesian economy to grow more independently and no longer rely on foreign products.

