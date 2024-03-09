Imran Khan's party declares swearing-in of members occupying reserved seats 'unconstitutional'





The Peshawar HC has suspended the swearing-in ceremony of legislators informed about the reserved seats denied to the PTI-backed SIC till March 13.

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed the swearing-in of National Assembly members on reserved seats as “unconstitutional”, citing the Peshawar High Court verdict, reported The News International .

Omer Ayub Khan, who is a Sunni lawmaker from the PTI-backed Ittehad Council (SIC), made the remarks on Friday.

Notably, the Peshawar HC suspended the swearing-in ceremony of lawmakers informed about the reserved seats denied to the PTI-backed SIC until March 13, as reported by The News International.

Ayub's statement came after several newly elected lawmakers occupying reserved seats in the National Assembly were sworn in. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath of office to the MPs amid ruckus and slogans from PTI-backed SIC lawmakers.

Speaking, Ayub – Imran Khan's choice for Leader of Opposition – said: “The swearing-in today of MPs occupying reserved seats is illegal and has no basis. [legal] standing.”

Raising questions on swearing-in, the PTI leader asked how a country would function without the rule of law. “The system can’t work like this.”

Will seats be allocated to others?

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan told the speaker that the Peshawar HC had suspended the swearing-in of lawmakers in reserved seats and the oath cannot be administered to them until the case is decided .

The PTI leader said the seats reserved for his party could not be allocated to any other. In response, the speaker pointed out that the lower house of parliament had not received any order from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or the court regarding swearing-in of MPs on reserved seats, as reported The News International.

In a bid to clarify the matter, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said that the Peshwar HC's decision applies directly to the provincial representative.

“No member under the jurisdiction of the PHC was sworn in today,” Awan added. The Attorney General said the Peshawar HC verdict did not apply to Sindh and Balochistan.

