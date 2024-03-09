In front of his executives, AHY speaks about the limits of the opposition and is invited to become a minister





Jakarta – President Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono or AHY meets all the executives of his party. On this occasion, AHY explained how he was first offered to take on the position of minister in the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Ladies and gentlemen, on February 20, I was invited to the palace by President Joko Widodo and the evening before, I was contacted by Mr. Pratik, Minister of State, asking: “Am I in Jakarta? “And then I said that I was in Jakarta,” said AHY in his remarks at the DPP Democratic Party Office, Central Jakarta, Friday (8/3/2024). AHY said that during his appearance, President Jokowi invited the Democratic Party to join the government by offering to fill the position of ATR/BPN Minister. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Something that is quite surprising for the executives who are still busy monitoring the votes. Because we suspect that until March 20 there will be no dynamics at the central level. But that's how it is, it's is God’s way,” AHY said. AHY admitted that he greeted President Jokowi's offer with the word “ready”. He explained that in this way the Democratic Party could regain its role in government. “This is what we have been fighting for since the beginning. Is this true, ladies and gentlemen? We are fighting to be able to play a role in government again. So in general de jure And Actually“Today, since February 21, Democrats have been part of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Government,” AHY emphasized. AHY explained that for 9 years and 4 months, the Democratic Party was in opposition because it had no choice. He said that even though it is in opposition, the Democratic Party adheres to the principle of accountability in improving government. He also called on all executives to be grateful for the position they currently hold. “But of course we have many limits as an opposition outside the government. We can only appeal, we can only recall, we can only criticize but cannot execute. Only those in the executive branch can execute policies and programs that are truly pro-people. “All this time, Democrats have been fighting for this,” AHY said. “So if you look at all of this, see the ups and downs of Democrats over the last 9 and 4 months, we have to be grateful for where we are today. We're grateful for that as a form of confidence that we We must be responsible physically and mentally,” he concluded. (day/day)

