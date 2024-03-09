



Beijing: The Chinese government is preparing a big plan regarding the country's Muslims. Under this plan, preparations began for the sinicization of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province. Ma Xingrui, a senior Chinese Communist Party official, said of Xi Jinping's plan that the Sinicization of Islam was significant in Muslim-dominated Xinjiang. On the sidelines of China's annual parliamentary session in Beijing, regional party chief Xingrui said everyone knows Islam must be Sinicized in Xinjiang, which is an inevitable trend. “Will not allow Indian soldiers to stay in Maldives even in civilian clothes,” Muizzju further increased the diplomatic tension. This statement from Shingrui comes 6 months after Chinese President Xi Jinping's statement, in which he promoted the Sinicization of Islam in the country. It is also about giving. Xingrui said everyone knew there was a need to Sinicize Islam in Xinjiang. What is the Sinicization of Islam? The Sinicization of Islam also means the process of inclusion of non-Chinese societies and groups into Chinese culture. But the emphasis here remains on the assimilation of Islam to the culture, ideology and ethnic rules of China. In fact, China believes that Muslim society in Xinjiang is not loyal to them at all. For this reason, China constantly begins to doubt their honesty. This is the reason why many mosques were destroyed in Xinjiang. China has built many large camps to imprison Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Muslims from Xinjiang are also exploited in these camps. Atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in China: Reports indicate that China has been accused of harassing and torturing Uyghur Muslims. Human rights groups say China has forcibly arrested a million Uighur Muslims in recent years. Reports indicate that China has also banned the worship of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. At the same time, he also destroyed their mosques. In August last year, a report by UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet was released, in which she also expressed concern about the situation of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, China. Reports indicate that the persecution carried out by the Chinese government may constitute a crime against humanity. The report mentions numerous elements, including the forced detention of Uyghur Muslims, rape, torture and forced labor. China is accused of forcibly sterilizing Uighur women and separating Uighur children from their families. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said last year that China was not committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims but against humanity. In April 2021, the case of China's atrocities against Uyghur Muslims was also raised in the British Parliament. In 2018, the United Nations Human Rights Committee said it had strong reports that China was imprisoning a million Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Who are the Uyghurs? : Uyghurs are a Muslim minority in the Central Asian region, who also speak a language similar to Turkish. The largest population of Uyghur Muslims lives in China's Xinjiang region. Around 12 million Uyghur Muslims live in Xinjiang. At the same time, many other Muslims are persecuted in China, including Kazakhs, Uzbeks, Tajiks and Kirghis. Human trafficking ring dismantled: CBI investigates 2 Russia-based agents for sending Indians to Ukraine Philanthropist Sudha Murthy nominated for Rajya Sabha on International Women's Day Indian Army to display indigenous weapons in Pokhran on March 12

