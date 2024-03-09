Jokowi invites Jan Ethes and La Lembah to buy toys at Solo Paragon





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spends his free time with his two grandchildren after a business visit to Karanganyar. Central Java (Central Java). Jokowi invited his two grandchildren, Jan Ethes And The Lembah Manahlike Solo Paragon Mall. Reported detikJateng, Jokowi arrived at Solo Paragon around 20.00 WIB, Friday (8/3/2024). Jokowi wore a navy blue T-shirt. Meanwhile, her two grandchildren wore orange clothes together. Upon arriving at Solo Paragon Mall, Jokowi was greeted hysterically by other visitors. Jokowi and his two grandchildren went straight to Kidz Station on the third floor to buy toys. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Kidz Station staff Siska said Jokowi bought four types of toys for Jan Ethes and La Lembah Manah. Jokowi paid around Rp1.2 million for the four toys. “Yes, I bought four types of toys, the prices vary from IDR 300,000 and above. There are cartoon characters, I bought Mickey Mouse for Little Brother Lembah, Mas Ethes bought Hot Wheels. I spent around IDR 1.2 million,” said Siska. Siska said Jokowi's family often went to Kidz Stations to buy toys for their grandchildren. “Yes, I do it often, I usually buy toys here,” he concluded. Learn more here. (rfs/day)

