Xi Jinping asks military to prepare for naval war – Executive Digest





At an annual meeting with military and police circles, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the armed forces to prepare for a possible naval war. According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi stressed the importance of coordinating preparations for conflicts at sea and protecting the country's maritime interests. These statements gain relevance following recent incidents in the South China Sea, such as tensions and attacks between Chinese and Philippine ships. The conflict between China and the Philippines over the Spratly Islands has generated tensions, with frequent clashes in a region vital to global shipping routes. Attention is also turning to Taiwan, which is reporting incursions by Chinese warships near its shores. The Chinese leader also stressed the importance of building resilient cybersecurity structures and improving combat capabilities, including the application of artificial intelligence. China, which has the world's largest army, announced a 7.2 percent increase in its military budget during the first session of the assembly. However, international analysts cited by EL Mundo suggest that actual spending is much higher than budget forecasts, as some military investments are not included. This has led to criticism of the transparency of Chinese military spending. Premier Li Qiang announced an increase in the military budget and stressed the need to improve reserve forces and military loyalty. In addition, the construction of China's fourth aircraft carrier was confirmed, demonstrating the continued progress of the country's military capability.

