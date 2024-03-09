Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in North East, including strategic Sela Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the northeast, including the strategic Sela Tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister unveiled the projects spread across Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh at a program in Itanagar.

The Sela Tunnel, built at a cost of around Rs 825 crore, is an engineering marvel. It will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang via Sela Pass on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang route in Arunachal Pradesh, a release said.

The project, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019, will not only provide a faster and more efficient transport route in the region but is also of strategic importance to the country as it is located near the border with China.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Sela Tunnel by flagging down an Arunachal Pradesh State Transport bus passing through it.

In total, the Prime Minister unveiled development projects worth over 41,000 crores in Arunachal Pradesh.

He laid the foundation stone of the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in the Lower Dibang Valley district, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 31,875 crore. It will be the tallest dam in the country.

He also laid the first stones of several road, environmental and tourism projects as well as the modernization of schools.

He inaugurated around 1,100 Jal Jeevan Mission projects in the state and 170 telecom towers under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) benefitting over 300 villages, among others.

The Prime Minister also handed over over 35,000 houses constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Modi unveiled projects worth over Rs 3,400 crore in Manipur.

The projects whose foundation stones have been laid include Unity Mall at Nilakuthi, Manipur IT SEZ Processing Zone at Mantripukhri, a 60-bed hospital at Lampjhelpat to provide specialized psychiatric care and infrastructure development for Manipur Technical University in Imphal West district. .

The Prime Minister also inaugurated various road projects and water supply schemes in Manipur, among other projects.

He unveiled development projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore in Nagaland.

Among the projects for which he laid the foundation stone are Unity Mall in Chumoukedima district and modernization of 132 kv Nagarjan substation in Dimapur.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated several road projects in the state, including the improved Chendang Saddle-Noklak road and the Kohima-Jessami road.

The Prime Minister unveiled projects worth over Rs 290 crore in Meghalaya. The projects for which the foundation stone was laid were the Tura IT Park, a new four-lane road and the conversion of an existing two-lane road into a four-lane road in New Shillong township.

He also inaugurated the Farmers Hostel-cum-Training Center in Upper Shillong.

Modi unveiled projects worth over Rs 450 crore in Sikkim. He laid the foundation stone of several road projects and inaugurated a new road connecting Tharpu and Daramdin.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 8,500 crore in Tripura.

He laid the foundation stone for several road projects across the state, including the Agartala Western Bypass. He also laid the foundation stone for the new Indian Oil Corp depot at Sekerkote and the Integrated Drug Rehabilitation Center.

The Prime Minister inaugurated various roads in the state as well as a project to provide connections to 1.46 lakh households, besides Sabroom land port in South Tripura district.

Modi also launched a new industrial development program for the region, named UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation).

The project will strengthen the industrial ecosystem of the North East, attract new investments, help set up new manufacturing and service units and boost employment, the statement said.

The programme, worth Rs 10,000 crore, is fully funded by the Center and covers all eight states of the North East. It will provide capital investment incentives, interest subsidy and manufacturing and services linked incentive for approved units.