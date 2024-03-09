Politics
Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in North East, including strategic Sela Tunnel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the northeast, including the strategic Sela Tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Prime Minister unveiled the projects spread across Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh at a program in Itanagar.
The Sela Tunnel, built at a cost of around Rs 825 crore, is an engineering marvel. It will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang via Sela Pass on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang route in Arunachal Pradesh, a release said.
The project, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019, will not only provide a faster and more efficient transport route in the region but is also of strategic importance to the country as it is located near the border with China.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the Sela Tunnel by flagging down an Arunachal Pradesh State Transport bus passing through it.
In total, the Prime Minister unveiled development projects worth over 41,000 crores in Arunachal Pradesh.
He laid the foundation stone of the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in the Lower Dibang Valley district, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 31,875 crore. It will be the tallest dam in the country.
He also laid the first stones of several road, environmental and tourism projects as well as the modernization of schools.
He inaugurated around 1,100 Jal Jeevan Mission projects in the state and 170 telecom towers under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) benefitting over 300 villages, among others.
The Prime Minister also handed over over 35,000 houses constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Modi unveiled projects worth over Rs 3,400 crore in Manipur.
The projects whose foundation stones have been laid include Unity Mall at Nilakuthi, Manipur IT SEZ Processing Zone at Mantripukhri, a 60-bed hospital at Lampjhelpat to provide specialized psychiatric care and infrastructure development for Manipur Technical University in Imphal West district. .
The Prime Minister also inaugurated various road projects and water supply schemes in Manipur, among other projects.
He unveiled development projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore in Nagaland.
Among the projects for which he laid the foundation stone are Unity Mall in Chumoukedima district and modernization of 132 kv Nagarjan substation in Dimapur.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated several road projects in the state, including the improved Chendang Saddle-Noklak road and the Kohima-Jessami road.
The Prime Minister unveiled projects worth over Rs 290 crore in Meghalaya. The projects for which the foundation stone was laid were the Tura IT Park, a new four-lane road and the conversion of an existing two-lane road into a four-lane road in New Shillong township.
He also inaugurated the Farmers Hostel-cum-Training Center in Upper Shillong.
Modi unveiled projects worth over Rs 450 crore in Sikkim. He laid the foundation stone of several road projects and inaugurated a new road connecting Tharpu and Daramdin.
He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 8,500 crore in Tripura.
He laid the foundation stone for several road projects across the state, including the Agartala Western Bypass. He also laid the foundation stone for the new Indian Oil Corp depot at Sekerkote and the Integrated Drug Rehabilitation Center.
The Prime Minister inaugurated various roads in the state as well as a project to provide connections to 1.46 lakh households, besides Sabroom land port in South Tripura district.
Modi also launched a new industrial development program for the region, named UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation).
The project will strengthen the industrial ecosystem of the North East, attract new investments, help set up new manufacturing and service units and boost employment, the statement said.
The programme, worth Rs 10,000 crore, is fully funded by the Center and covers all eight states of the North East. It will provide capital investment incentives, interest subsidy and manufacturing and services linked incentive for approved units.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/north-east/prime-minister-narendra-modi-unveils-projects-worth-rs-55600-crore-in-northeast-including-strategic-sela-tunnel/cid/2005731
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in North East, including strategic Sela Tunnel
- Shankar Mahadevan slammed for singing Bollywood songs during Mahashivratri celebration; “I wonder why he was called?” »
- Stakeknife: British IRA spies probably cost more lives than those saved in the Troubles
- Imran Khan-backed candidate demands postponement of presidential poll
- Xi Jinping asks military to prepare for naval war – Executive Digest
- Tribe rolls into CAA tournament victory over North Carolina A&T
- Hot Board: Next Michigan Football Running Back Coach Candidates
- About fashion and education in a bygone era | History
- Google's newest office has AI designers struggling in the Wi-Fi desert
- 7 mysteries of the new coronavirus that scientists are beginning to unravel
- Erdogan calls Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu 'today's Nazi'
- Jokowi invites Jan Ethes and La Lembah to buy toys at Solo Paragon