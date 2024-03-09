Viktor Orbn meeting offers insight into Trump's second-term strongman idealizations





CNN-

Viktor Orbn brings his plan to dismantle democracy to Mar-a-Lago.

Hungary's prime minister first won power through democratic elections, then weakened the institutions of that democracy by eroding the legal system, firing civil servants, politicizing the business world, attacking the press, and intimidating opposition parties and by demagogueing immigration.

Former President Donald Trump left no doubt that he would try something similar in the United States if he won a second term. So the presumptive Republican Party nominee will likely be eager to compare notes when he welcomes Orbn to Florida on Friday.

The Prime Minister does not meet with Biden administration officials. (A Biden administration official told CNN's Betsy Klein that no invitation for a meeting between the current US president and the Hungarian leader had been extended.) Instead, he chose to meet the he man he hopes will become president of the United States again next year. The two men have a long history of mutual admiration. The fact that one of Trump's first moves since becoming the Republican Party's presumptive nominee this week is to meet with a European autocrat speaks volumes.

Trump views Orbn as the kind of strongman freed from legal and political constraints that he would like to be. Orbn also frequently genuflects to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as does the former US president. Orbn supports Trump's promise to end the war in Ukraine if he is elected within 24 hours, a process that could only happen on Putin's terms and reward his illegal invasion. Their relationship is also helped by Hungarian leaders' frequent praise of Trump. He knows the path that leads to the hearts of ex-presidents. At a rally in New Hampshire in January, Trump diverted from his usual speech to praise Orbn in a way that offered a chilling glimpse into his own intentions. Some people don't like him because he is too strong. It's good to have a strong man leading a country, Trump said.

Orbn's far-right populism, fierce anti-immigration rhetoric, Christian nationalism and hostility toward LGBTQ rights have made him a popular ideological role model for supporters of Trump Make America Great Again. He has already spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual gathering of pro-Trump forces, and Hungary will host another edition of the CPAC conferences abroad next month.

In many ways, Orbn pioneered a demagogic leadership style identical to Trump's long before the ex-reality TV star and real estate mogul entered politics. His country is a member of NATO and the European Union but, like Trump, he has often taken actions that run counter to the interests of Western democracies. For example, he has long been in conflict with the EU over its anti-immigration policy and has slowed down Sweden's entry into NATO, which finally took place this week.

Ahead of his meeting with the former president, Orbn endorsed Trump's views on Ukraine, which will have been music to Putin's ears and added to concern in kyiv over what a second Trump term would mean . This is not about betting but rather betting on the only reasonable chance, which is that we in Hungary are betting on the return of President Trump, Orbn said at an economic forum on Monday, Reuters reported. The world's only chance of reaching a relatively quick peace agreement is a political change in the United States and that has to do with who the president is.

Trump's antipathy to sending more U.S. aid to Ukraine prompted House Republicans to block President Joe Biden's latest $60 billion package and led troops to front line fighting Russia to ration bullets. Trump isn't even president, but he's already influencing American politics in ways that help Putin.

Biden used the first part of his State of the Union address Thursday night to lambast Trump for his hostility toward NATO allies and affinity for the Russian leader. My predecessor, a former Republican president, told Putin: “Do what you want, Biden.” said, referring to a comment by Trump that if NATO states did not set targets for military spending, he would not defend them. This is actually what a former American president said while bowing to a Russian leader. It's scandalous. It's dangerous. This is unacceptable.

Biden, who is basing his re-election bid on a warning that Trump would destroy American democracy in a second term, was quick to take advantage of Orbn's visit to Florida. In a statement, Biden's campaign chastised Trump for meeting with Hungarian dictator Viktor Orbn, known for eroding his own country's democracy and cozying up to Vladimir Putin (sound familiar?)

The juxtaposition of Biden using his State of the Union address Thursday to pledge to fight to preserve American and global democracy and Trump's red carpet welcome to Orbn eloquently sums up the political and geopolitical crossroads what the American presidential election represents.

Much of Europe is already recoiling in horror at the possibility of a second term for Trump. But in Budapest, at least, he is seen as a kindred spirit and his return would be welcomed with great satisfaction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/08/politics/donald-trump-viktor-orban-meeting/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos