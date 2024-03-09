A party with a violent past is reborn in Pakistan's disillusioned metropolis | national news





An obscure political party that ruled Karachi for more than three decades, overseeing the city's descent into a swamp of organized crime, rose from the ashes in Pakistan's tainted elections.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) ruled the city through a omnipresent network of street police and elected legislators, with its founder Altaf Hussain in charge from his self-exile in London.

In 2016, the MQM was dismantled in a military-led security operation: its headquarters sealed off and its offices bulldozed, followed two years later by a collapse in election votes.

But the party's disbanded cadres united ahead of February's elections, winning enough seats in this city of more than 20 million to become the third partner in the national coalition government, after an election marred by allegations of fraud electoral.

“The (MQM) showed cruelty to the people of Karachi, everyone was crying in pain,” said Abdul Sajid, 76, who lived through the worst days of the party's urban war with his rivals.

“I don’t think people will tolerate this kind of violence again.”

Under new leadership, the MQM won most of the seats in Karachi, a success that analysts say was engineered by the military to keep out MPs loyal to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan – whose the opposition party was the subject of large-scale repression.

In return for supporting the military-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), analysts predict the MQM will be rewarded with a handful of federal ministries and the choice of governor of Sindh province, where Karachi is located.

Analyst Tauseef Ahmed Khan told AFP that the MQM no longer had the support of its former electoral base and had been “presented as the only possible alternative to (Khan's) PTI party”.

Voter turnout in the city has historically been below the national average and fell to a paltry 38 percent in last month's polls, 10 percent lower than the rest of the country.

“We know there is no point in voting,” said Umme Hani, 37, as she tended to the family jewelry store.

“Whoever is supposed to come will come, this whole electoral process is a sham.”

– Most dangerous city –

Founder Hussain forged the MQM from the fires of Karachi's ethnic discontent in the 1980s, when frustration raged among the majority Mohajir population, descendants of Indian Muslims who crossed the border into newly founded Pakistan after partition in 1947.

MQM workers clashed with other ethnic groups and with security forces, triggering a wave of bloodshed that steadily paralyzed Karachi.

Hussain fled to London in 1992 before the first of many military operations against his party, but he ruled the city from a multimillion-dollar British office.

“Every day there was violence, businesses had to close, gunshots rang out all around and strikes were called all the time,” Shakir Khan, a 48-year-old street vendor, told AFP.

“With one call (from the MQM), the entire city was shut down.”

Police retaliation resulted in the deaths of many MQM employees in extrajudicial killings, exacerbating the cycle of violence.

For a time, Karachi became one of the most dangerous cities in the world.

Hussain's downfall came after a televised speech to his supporters in 2016, in which he criticized the country's powerful military and sparked violent protests.

Accusations of treason forced the MQM to disown its founder and poor showings in 2018 polls indicated that Karachi was ready for a change in political allegiance.

Analysts believe the party now enjoys little popular support.

“They have failed to invest in Karachi's municipal politics and bring any significant development in more than 30 years,” academic Tahir Naqvi, author of a book on the party, told AFP.

– 'Karachi is broken' –

Today, the seaside metropolis of more than 20 million people continues to collapse under the weight of crumbling infrastructure, fueling discontent and a lack of trust in the federal government.

“The people of Karachi need a healing touch,” MQM senator Faisal Sabzwari told AFP.

MQM leader Mustafa Kamal insisted his party had the support of Karachi voters and denied that a deal with the army was behind their rapid return to power.

“Here, in this country, it is not an ideal democracy,” he admitted, however.

Kamal won his parliamentary seat in Karachi's Baldia Town area, where a 2012 factory fire that killed more than 200 people was blamed on the MQM.

The area's unpaved roads and dust-covered buildings symbolize for Karachi's residents the broken promises of successive governments, despite the city accounting for more than a quarter of Pakistan's GDP.

“Karachi is broken,” Asif Amin, 42, a resident of Baldia, told AFP.

“People didn't vote because they had lost faith. They didn't vote because they felt it was a waste of time.”

ak-ssy/ecl/name

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kulr8.com/news/national/party-with-violent-past-reborn-in-pakistans-disillusioned-metropolis/article_0a43e52b-84e1-5aa4-88df-50c86629d3d7.html

