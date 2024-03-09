Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and unveils foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 8,500 Crore in Tripura

Agartala, March 9, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched and laid the foundation stones of 123 development projects for India's North East region under the 'Developed India, Developed North East' programme. The projects, worth over Rs 10,000 crore, cover various sectors such as roads, railways, power, health, education, tourism and industry in the states of Tripura , Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim.

The Prime Minister addressed the people of the region in a virtual event from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, where he also inaugurated the state's first medical college at Naharlagun. He said the projects launched today reflect the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the aspirations of the people of the North East.

“The dream of the common people of the country is my dream. The main objective of the Government of India is to provide adequate housing, purified drinking water, free health services and internet services to every selected beneficiary family in the country. The central government is working with the promise of progressing the north-eastern region of the country in the spirit of Ashtalakshmi,” he said.

He added that the North East region has immense potential for growth and prosperity, and the government is committed to providing all necessary infrastructure and facilities to harness this potential. He highlighted the government's achievements in improving connectivity, electrification, education, health and peace in the region.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1766355764707520984?s=20

“Before 2014, there were only 10,000 kilometers of national roads in the Northeast region. An additional 6,000 kilometers of national roads have been built over the past ten years. Around 2,000 kilometers of railway lines have been built. Unprecedented successes have been achieved in the field of electrification. Every family in the country is the Prime Minister's family. Therefore, all projects and plans implemented for the development of the country are only for the welfare of the countrymen,” he said.

He also said the government had resolved many long-standing issues and conflicts in the region and signed more than a dozen peace agreements with various groups. He said the government had also taken steps to boost industry and tourism in the region and create more employment opportunities for the youth.

“In the coming days, the central government has drawn up various plans for the development of the industry in this region. Around Rs 10,000 crore will be invested in the implementation of all these projects and plans. The Prime Minister also said that in the last 5 years, about 4 times more money has been spent on the development of the North East region than previous central governments,” he said.

He urged the people of the region to take advantage of the projects and programs launched by the government and contribute to the development of the nation. He also lauded the efforts of state governments and people of the region in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and called on them to behave appropriately and get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the projects and expressed satisfaction with their comments and suggestions. He said the government was always open to ideas and contributions of the people and would continue to work for their welfare and progress.

The central government of India has given great importance to the empowerment of women in the country. He launched various projects and programs to enable women to participate in the economic and social development of the nation. One such initiative is the Lakhpati Didi programme, which aims to create self-help groups of women capable of earning a sustainable income of at least one lakh rupees per year. The program provides skill development training to women in various sectors such as agriculture, livestock, commerce, manufacturing, etc.

On Saturday, the state of Tripura witnessed the inauguration of 11 projects worth Rs 2,454.39 crore, which will strengthen the state's infrastructure and connectivity. These projects include:

Sabroom Land Port: This is a land customs post located on the India-Bangladesh border, which will facilitate trade and commerce between the two countries. It was built at a cost of Rs 250 crore4

Drinking water connection: This project will provide safe drinking water to 1.46 lakh households in the state, thereby improving the health and hygiene of the people. It was implemented at a cost of Rs 732.98 crore.

New buildings for 4 schools: This project will improve the quality of education in the state by providing better infrastructure and facilities to four schools. It was completed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Ekalavya Model Boarding School: It is a residential school for tribal students, which will provide them with free education, boarding, accommodation and other amenities. It was established in Rupaichhari and Karbook at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

Fatiksagar link to Chabimura: This is a road project that will connect the historical and tourist site of Chabimura, where there are rock carvings dating from the 15th and 16th centuries, to the main town of Fatiksagar. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 22.12 crore.

First section Kailashahar-Kurti: This is a section of National Highway 208-A, which will improve connectivity and mobility for the people of the state. It is 118 km long and was built at a cost of Rs 154.51 crore.

Manu-Lalchara section: This is another stretch of National Highway 44-A, which is the longest national highway in India. It connects Tripura to the rest of the country and also to Bangladesh. It is 1,629 km long and has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 251.89 crore.

Kanchanpur-Vangmun section: It is also a stretch of State Highway 44-A, which passes through hilly and forested areas of the state. It is 20.248 km long and was developed at a cost of Rs 347.36 crore.

Agartala-Khowai section: It is a stretch of National Highway 108-B that connects the capital, Agartala, to the district headquarters of Khowai. It is 12.80 km long and was completed at a cost of Rs 210.54 crore.

Fhultali-Jurichhara section: It is a stretch of National Highway 208, which connects Tripura with Mizoram and Assam. It is 20 km long and was built at a cost of Rs 218.24 crore.

Second section Kailasahar-Kurti: This is the second section of national road 208-A, which is a continuation of the first section. It is 13.45 km long and was built at a cost of Rs 208.74 crore.

On the same day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of 12 new projects worth Rs 6,095.72 crore in Tripura. These projects are:

Agartala City Western Bypass: This is a road project that will provide an alternative route to bypass the congested urban traffic of Agartala. It will also connect the city to the airport and train station. It was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2,026 crore.

Agartala Government Dental College Building: This is a project that aims to establish a dental school in the state, which will offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in dentistry. It will also provide dental care services to the population. It was approved at a cost of Rs 202 crore.

Improvement of 4 roads: This is a project that will improve the condition and quality of four roads in the state, namely Agartala-Udaipur, Agartala-Akhaura, Agartala-Simna and Agartala-Kanchanpur. This will also improve the safety and comfort of road users. A budget of Rs 190.01 crore has been allocated for it.

200-bed Maternity and Pediatric Department of Agartala Government Medical College: This is a project that will increase the capacity and facilities of the Maternity and Pediatric Department of the Government Medical College, Agartala. It will address the health needs of women and children in the state. It was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 192 crore.

Deaddiction and rehabilitation center in Sepahijala: This is a project that will create a detoxification and rehabilitation center for people suffering from drug addiction and addiction. It will provide them with treatment and medical and psychological support. It was approved at a cost of Rs 121.90 crore.

Pradhan Mantri Unity Mall: This is a project that will consist of building a shopping center in the state, which will showcase the products and services of local entrepreneurs and artisans. This will also provide employment and income opportunities to the people. A budget of Rs 140 crore has been allocated for it.

Solar electrification project in 274 colonies of Janjati: This is a project that will provide solar power to 274 tribal settlements in the state, which are not connected to the grid. This will also improve the quality of life and livelihood of the tribal people. He was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 81.02 crore.

New depot in Sekerkote: This is a project that will consist of constructing a new depot for the Tripura State Transport Corporation at Sekerkote. He will contribute to the maintenance and operation of the company's buses and other vehicles. It was approved at a cost of Rs 656 crore.

Khowai-Harina section: It is a stretch of National Highway 208, which connects Tripura with Mizoram and Assam. It is 134.913 km long and its construction was approved at a cost of Rs 2486.79 crore.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr) Manik Saha addressed the gathering at Sabroom land port and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his vision and support for the development of the state. He said since 2018, when the political scenario changed in the state, rapid progress was recorded in various sectors and areas. He also said that very soon, the communication system between India and Bangladesh will be opened through the Maitri Setu, a bridge over the Feni River that connects Tripura to Chittagong port in Bangladesh. He said once the Maitri Setu is operational, the state will become the gateway to South East Asia using the Chittagong seaport. He also praised the Prime Minister as Bikash Purush, which means the man of development, and said that it is because of his foresight that today India is appreciated by the whole world in various areas.

The event was also attended by Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India, Aditya Mishra, who delivered the welcome address, and Secretary Kiran Gitte, who delivered the vote of thanks. Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Janjati Kalyan Minister Bikash Debbarma , Cooperatives Minister Shukla Charan Noyatia, MP Rebati Tripura and Chief Secretary JK Sinha.