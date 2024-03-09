Boris Johnson's wife Carrie says her baby daughter was rushed to hospital in 'sinister' crisis ahead of Mother's Day





CARRIE Johnson has revealed her two-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital. Boris Johnson's wife told her Instagram followers how the toddler was injured while at daycare. 5 Carrie told how her daughter ended up in hospital 5 She posted on Instagram about the incident 5 Carrie with Wilfred and Romy Little Romy suffered a “fairly deep” cut. She explained: The last 48 hours have been pretty dark here. My daughter fell at daycare and had to go to hospital because the cut was quite deep, then all three kids caught a vomiting virus and were sick several times. “I'm taking care of them all by myself while having a stinking cold and feeling pretty discolored. A dose of reality here!” Today she updated her followers after fans rushed to wish her well. She said: “I think we're coming out of it because Romy is laughing and no one has vomited for a few hours. “Anyway, I just wanted to say thank you.” Former Prime Minister Boris is believed to have seven children. Romy is his second youngest child, born on December 9, 2021. He has two others with Carrie: baby Wilfred born in April 2020 and Frank born in July 2023. Romy's accident comes just days after Carrie posted photos of herself enjoying a Mother's Day treat with her kids. Nicola Sturgeon calls Boris Johnson a 'fucking clown' in messages with her former chief of staff They showed her having a cream tea outside with the toddlers wrapped in coats and hats. She wrote: “Enjoyed an early Mother's Day treat This morning. A delicious outdoor breakfast prepared by these two. Boris stood down as Prime Minister in July 2022, when he resigned from what he called “the best job in the world”. In a speech to Number 10, the defeated Prime Minister said he was very 'sad' to be forced to leave the job he loves, but he conceded: 'It's them, the breaks' . In a packed Downing Street packed with supporters including Carrie and baby Romy, he thanked the millions who voted for him in a historic landslide. Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas was born just 16 days after Boris fought for his life in intensive care against coronavirus – and after Carrie's own battle with the deadly virus. In 2022, it was revealed that Romy was also hit hard by Covid when she was just five weeks old. 5 Carrie carries her baby Romy to Boris's resignation 5 The couple, who married in 2021, now have three children

