Veepstakes underway to see who will be Trump's running mate in 2024 electionExBulletin





In this file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Nov. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with then-Vice President Mike Pence. Evan Vucci/AP .

switch captionEvan Vucci/AP

Evan Vucci/AP

When June Avinger ponders the question of who should choose former President Donald Trump as her running mate, she gets strategic.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is one of them, but I don’t know, because he’s going to need someone in a state bluer than Arkansas,” she said with a laugh at a Trump rally in February.

Nearby, Arlene Lutz hoped Trump would consider one of his former rivals for the nomination.

“I love Vivek [Ramaswamy]but I don’t know if he’s going to choose it, I don’t know who he has in mind,” she said.

Andrea Taylor had an idea that she was only partly joking about.

“Tucker Carlson!” she exclaimed, laughing. “I know it'll never happen. I just think it would be funny. I think it would be so funny it would blow people's minds.”

Trump supporters are enthusiastic, curious, and ready to support their candidate's eventual choice just as supporters are in any election year. But this normalcy belies the fact that whatever Trump chooses, unique, even unprecedented, circumstances surround his choice of vice presidential nominee.

Only four years, and then a MAGA successor?

Trump is 77, and his age might just make his successor more important to voters.

There's also the fact that Trump can only serve one more term. Supporter Andrea Taylor said she had that in mind when thinking about who would be her running mate.

“He's only, what, four years old? So whatever he chooses, I hope he does the next four and maybe continues what he's trying to fix here,” he said. she declared.

This brings us to something else: Some voters are thinking about how Trumpism will survive after Trump. To the extent that Trump chooses an heir apparent, it is not just to lead the Republican Party, but potentially to lead the MAGA movement.

Alice Stewart, a veteran Republican strategist, thinks Trump is thinking this too.

“Donald Trump is concerned about his legacy and MAGA’s legacy,” she said. “And certainly, ideally, he would prefer to have someone who will not only take over and run as vice president, but who will continue to lead MAGA into the future.”

What running mates do and don’t do

It's easy to exaggerate the effects of a running mate, according to Christopher DeVine, professor of political science at the University of Dayton and author of the book Do Running Mates Matter?

The choice of vice presidential nominees generally doesn't make or break a candidate's chances, he said.

“Vice presidential candidates have this indirect effect and what I mean by that is they shape the perception of the presidential candidate,” he explained.

Candidates often choose vice presidential nominees to make their point or to reassure voters about a perceived weakness. For example, when Barack Obama chose Joe Biden in 2008, it was seen as a way of showing that the young senator was surrounding himself with more experienced people. Similarly, when Trump chose former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence in 2016, it was widely seen as a way to appeal to evangelical voters and highlight political experience.

“We often talk about the first presidential act, which is choosing the vice president,” Devine said. “And that tells voters a lot about who you are.”

But then again, Trump is unique: voters know very well who Trump is and what kind of president he will be. That means Trump can focus on one quality he values ​​perhaps more than any other.

Seek loyalty (or perhaps more than loyalty)

In this file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., waves as former President Donald Trump points at her on her golf course in 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Seth Wenig/AP .

rock legend Seth Wenig/AP

Seth Wenig/AP

According to strategist Alice Stewart, Trump's fixation on loyalty is undeniable.

“We all know that Donald Trump's considerations for key positions in his administration are primarily based on loyalty to leadership, and that is going to be an important factor in his decision-making process,” she predicted.

That may be why potential vice presidential candidates strongly emphasized their support for Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was one of them.

“I was one of the first people to support Donald J. Trump as the next president,” she told the crowd. “Last year, when everyone asked me if I would consider running for president, I said no. Why would you run for president if you can't win?”

How important is loyalty to Trump? Consider Trump's warnings to his last vice president on January 6, when Pence certified Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

“And Mike Pence, I hope you will stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country,” Trump told his audience before the violence at the Capitol that day. “And if you're not, I'll be very disappointed in you. I'll tell you right away.”

That day, members of Trump's crowd chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

Political scientist Christopher Devine said that if Trump reflects on his past choice while making his current choice, it will also make him a truly unusual presidential choice.

“In this case, I don’t think the word loyalty is really enough to describe what Donald Trump would be looking for,” he said. “I think we’re looking more at something like loyalty or servility.”

This weekend, Trump will hold a rally in Rome, Georgia, home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She's a top Trump surrogate, so maybe she's a contender too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/09/1236992252/donald-trump-vp-pick-running-mate-vice-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos