2 dead, including a 16-year-old, in Russian artillery strikes in Ukraine





kyiv, Ukraine (AP) Ukrainian authorities said two people, including a teenager, were killed in Russian artillery attacks Saturday and Russia said it had shot down a Ukrainian fighter jet and destroyed a wave of drones in -over several regions. These attacks took place as Russia gains momentum on the battlefield and Ukraine runs out of ammunition. Ukraine's Western allies are delicately discussing the possibility of sending troops. Radek Sikorski, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine was not unthinkable. French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that the idea should not be ruled out. Serhiy Lysak, governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, said a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 22-year-old man injured in an early morning artillery attack that hit the town of Chervonohryhorivka. The city is on the opposite bank of the Russian-occupied zone. Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, The region is the largest in Europe and is subject to almost daily Russian attacks. In the town of Chasiv Yar, one person was killed by artillery fire, according to authorities in the Donetsk region, much of which is under Russian control and where fighting has been intense throughout the war that is now in its third year. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 41 drones launched over the Rostov region, which borders Ukraine and is home to Russia's Southern Military Command, as well as two drones over the Kursk region and three above Volgograd. No injuries were immediately reported. The ministry also said the air force shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over Pokrovsk, a town and important railway junction in the Donetsk region that is a main target of Russia after the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka in February, a significant setback for embattled Ukraine. war effort. The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, reported that Ukrainian drones attacked two villages near the border on Saturday, but that no one was injured. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov did not specify the damage caused by the attacks. Despite its military setbacks, Ukraine is resisting suggestions for peace negotiations with Russia. During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was ready to host a peace summit between Russia and Ukraine. But Zelensky remains determined not to engage directly with Russia in peace talks and has repeatedly said the initiative for peace negotiations should lie with the invaded country. ___ Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

