Chinese army: Top PLA general calls for crackdown on Chinese army's 'false combat capabilities'

BEIJING: In a surprising development, a top Chinese military general has disparaged the PLA's much-publicized “real combat-oriented exercises”, calling them “fake combat capabilities”, at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is ordered to prepare for “maritime operations”. military struggles” to win wars.

Remarks by General He Weidong, second vice chairman of China's powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the three armed forces led by Xi, during a discussion with a delegation from the People's Liberation Army ( APL) on Tuesday, according to the minutes of the meeting made available to the media.

Although it was only one line, General He called for suppressing “false combat capabilities” in the army. According to military analysts, the remark by a senior official, in the context of recent purges carried out by Xi, calls into question the authenticity of the reality. combat drills as Xi has insisted since he took power in 2012-13 and the quality of the equipment, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

Xi recently fired Defense Minister General Li Shangfu last year, which was followed by the removal of nine other high-ranking generals, many of whom belonged to the key Rocket Force, which manages the forces of missiles from the country.

Since Xi took office, the Chinese military at all levels has been holding real-time exercises, dividing forces into two groups to test their combat skills.

Analysts say the message from General He, the number three in the Chinese army, was “brief and ambiguous” but could concern the purchase of faulty equipment, as well as deception within the ranks during training. The Chinese government increased the defense budget earlier this week. by 7.2 percent, to $232 billion, as it continues the massive modernization of its military amid prevailing tensions over Taiwan, the disputed South China Sea, as well as border frictions with China. India and growing rivalry with the United States. China is the second biggest spender after the United States, whose military budget last year was $886 billion.

Fu Qianshao, a former PLA equipment expert, said he appeared to be referring in part to the purchase of faulty weapons, which could affect the military's combat capabilities.

“Weapons and equipment must meet technical standards. So counterfeiting will surely have an impact on their operation,” he told the Post.

“Fake combat capabilities” could also refer to “fake” exercises that do not meet required standards, such as “night exercises” conducted at sunset, which PLA military spokesperson Daily discussed in recent years, the Post said.

Xi, who heads the ruling Communist Party and holds the presidency, places great emphasis on the military's combat readiness because it has gone untested in recent decades.

For his part, Xi called the high-tech integration of the armed forces a vital element for joint operations.

Xi also ordered the PLA to prepare for “maritime military struggles” and protect maritime rights, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

“Preparing for military struggle at sea, defending maritime rights and interests and developing the maritime economy must be integrated,” he said, adding: “Strategic capabilities in emerging areas constitute a part of important to national strategies and are of great importance to the country.”

During the PLA's discussions in Beijing's parliament on Tuesday, there was more emphasis on loyalty to Xi than in previous years, according to the Post report.

Previously, Xi's anti-corruption campaign also targeted the military, with dozens of high-ranking generals fired or investigated over the past decade.

In addition to the dismissal of nine generals, the government also removed three senior state aerospace and defense sector executives from the top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in December.

The PLA, meanwhile, is under pressure to boost its combat readiness, with President Xi calling on the military to step up “real combat” exercises and training to prepare for the “rough seas” ahead. a time when geopolitical tensions are increasing and rivalry with the US military is intensifying. The United States is getting warmer.

Fu, the former PLA equipment specialist, said his comments also alluded to problems with training, and that it “must be conducted according to actual combat requirements and should not become a show”.