Trump supports TikTok as Congress considers banning Chinese app





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his opposition to a ban on TikTok being considered in Congress, arguing that it would help Facebook, which he described as the true enemy of the people!

If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business, Trump, 77, claimed in a Truth Social article, apparently referring to Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last elections, to do better. They are real enemies of the people! he added.

Trump called Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg “Zuckerschmuck” in a Truth Social article on Thursday. Getty Images

Zuckerberg banned Trump from Facebook and Instagram on January 7, 2021, a day after the former president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory .

Trump was furious at the Meta CEO's decision, issuing a statement months later saying: The next time I am in the White House, there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will only be business!

Meta reinstated Trump last year.

In a 50-0 vote, the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday proposed legislation to crack down on TikTok.

The bill, introduced earlier this week by Reps. Mike Gallagher (Republican of Wisconsin) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (Democrat of Illinois), would give popular video-sharing apps, Chinese parent company ByteDance, 165 days to sell TikTok under penalty of being banned from application stores operated by Apple, Google and others.

The bill has the support of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), and President Biden has said he would sign it if it reaches his desk.

TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is owned by the Chinese government. P.A.

In December 2022, Biden signed the No TikTok Government Devices Act, which bans the app from federal government devices and systems, amid concerns that ByteDance could allow the Chinese Communist Party to access user data.

ByteDance denies sharing user data with the CCP, calling these concerns misinformation.

This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a complete ban on TikTok in the United States, the company announced after Thursday's vote. The government is trying to deprive 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free speech.

Trump has previously supported banning TikTok in the United States, going so far as to sign an executive order in August 2020 that gave ByteDance 45 days to sell the social media platform.

Trump's order was blocked in court, and Biden revoked the ban upon taking office, instead ordering the Commerce Department to determine whether TikTok poses a national security threat.

The Post reported Thursday that billionaire hedge fund manager and GOP megadonor Jeff Yass personally called Republican members of the House to try to stop legislation to ban the app.

The Yasss fund owns a $33 billion stake in Bytedance.

A spokesperson for Yass denied calling Republican lawmakers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/08/us-news/trump-backs-tiktok-as-congress-mulls-bill-to-ban-chinese-owned-app/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos