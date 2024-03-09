Lok Sabha Elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi West Bengal Siliguri Projects Railway Road BJP TMC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in West Bengal's Viksit Bharat initiative in Siliguri, marking a significant step forward in the region's infrastructure development by inaugurating and dedicating several crucial projects in the railway and road sectors, collectively valued at over Rs 4,500 crore.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates, dedicates and lays the foundation stone of several development projects in Siliguri, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/AtLpDDzYQl -ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

Criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led government, PM Modi said the TMC is “looting” central funds allocated to MGNREGA workers. “Modi sends the funds for MGNREGA salaries from Delhi but the TMC government is looting you. For the benefit of TMC's 'tolabaz', 25 lakh fake job cards were made and given to people,” he said.

Lashing out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, PM Modi said the Sandeshkhali incident was being discussed across the country. He further said that the Left Front and the TMC had ignored the basic needs of the people of Bengal. “At first the Left didn't listen to you, then the TMC also ignored you. They were busy looting poor people's land. That's why when you gave me the opportunity, I returned you all these facilities,” he said.

“The TMC government gives money to people chosen by the extortionists. It does not affect TMC when people are in pain. The entire country is discussing what the TMC leaders did to the Dalit and Adivasi women of Sandeshkhali. Atrocities against women and looting of poor people is what TMC is doing,” he added.

Taking a dig at previous governments at the Centre, PM Modi said that even after India's independence, the eastern part of the country remained in the Centre's blind spot. “There was a time when trains entered the North East, the speed was reduced. But the effort of our government is to increase the speed of trains in North Bengal the same way it is increasing in the The whole country. After the independence of a For a long time, the development of eastern India was ignored. But our government considers the northeast as the growth engine of the country. The central government is making its best for the development of West Bengal,” PM Modi said.

READ | PM Modi unveils a 125-foot bronze statue of General Ahom Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat. WATCH

“The benefits of the electrification process here will also be reaped by the people of Bihar. Strengthening railway infrastructure will boost growth and improve the living standards of the people. We now have railway services from Bengal to Bangladesh. Cooperate with the Government of Bangladesh, we are bridging the gap between two nations,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Hailing the initiative as a step towards 'Viksit Bengal', PM Modi said, “I am happy to come to North Bengal, famous for its tea. Many projects worth thousands of millions of dollars have been inaugurated and the foundation stones have been laid here today. “This is an important step towards a ‘Bengal Viksit’. North Bengal is a gateway to the North East (India) and provides trade routes with foreign countries.”

Among the noteworthy projects dedicated to the nation by PM Modi are several electrification projects aimed at strengthening railway connectivity and benefiting the people of North Bengal and its surrounding areas. These projects encompass various sections such as Eklakhi – Balurghat, Barsoi – Radhikapur, Raninagar Jalpaiguri – Haldibari, Siliguri – Aluabari via Bagdogra and Siliguri – Sivok – Alipurduar Jn – Samuktala (including Alipurduar Jn – New Cooch Behar).

Besides, PM Modi also unveiled railway projects including doubling of railway line in Manigram – Nimtita section and implementation of automatic blocking signaling at Ambari Falakata – Aluabari, along with electronic interlocking at New Jalpaiguri. Additionally, it launched a new passenger train service connecting Siliguri and Radhikapur.

These initiatives are poised to strengthen rail connectivity, streamline the movement of goods and boost employment opportunities and economic growth in the region.

READ | Modi in Assam: Congress ignored Northeast for decades, says PM Modi in Jorhat

In a bid to strengthen the state's road infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated two national highway projects worth Rs 3,100 crore. These projects involve four-laning of Ghospukur – Dhupguri section of NH 27 and construction of four-laning Islampur bypass on NH 27. Ghospukur – Dhupguri section forms a crucial part of the Northern Transport Corridor -South, facilitating connectivity between Eastern India and the rest of the country.

Additionally, the four-lane Islampur bypass is expected to ease traffic congestion in Islampur city.

Notably, this is Prime Minister Modi's third visit to the state during the month. In his previous visits, the Prime Minister passed through various districts of southern West Bengal, including Hooghly, Nadia and North 24 Parganas, areas considered strongholds of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).