Pak court allows only those to meet jailed former PM Imran Khan whose names were approved by him





Islamabad, Mar 9 (PTI) The Islamabad High Court has directed the Adiala Prison authorities to allow only those people to meet imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan whose names were approved by him, they media reported on Saturday. IHC judge Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan was hearing a petition by PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser and others against the superintendent of Adiala jail for not allowing their meeting with Khan, the embattled party leader, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. Prison Superintendent Asad Warraich on Friday, in a written response to the contempt of court case, informed the court that two days ago, arms and ammunition were recovered from the rear of prison and that two suspects had been arrested. Warraich said a search operation had continued throughout the previous day and hence no meeting was allowed with the PTI founder. The superintendent said in his report to the court that security personnel were deployed to protect the PTI founder during his meetings in prison. During the meetings, he added, security guards were instructed to stay away from visitors, so they could not eavesdrop on their conversation, the newspaper reported. The court said no one would be allowed to submit a request to the prison director. for meeting the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician. He said the meeting would only be allowed to people whose names were given by Khan himself. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till March 15. Khan and senior party leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 67, have been lodged in the high security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi in various cases. Last month, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to seven years in prison in an un-Islamic marriage or Iddat case. In January, the PTI founding president and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison each for corruption and accused of illegally selling state gifts. also sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court for disclosing sensitive state secrets. Khan and Qureshi were also sentenced to 10 years in prison in the encryption case. Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022. More than 150 cases have been registered against him since his ouster from power. Khan was also banned from holding any public office for 10 years.

