India-UK trade talks set to end without key issues resolved





Indian negotiators do not have enough time to engage on outstanding issues before likely elections in April, two people familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified because the discussions are private. This means that the 14th round of negotiations risks ending without further discussion.

Both camps hope to come together after the elections, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party appears poised to win for a third term.

In the UK, the task of reaching a deal may not fall to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative Party is more than 20 percentage points behind Keir Starmer's Labor Party in opinion polls. A British general election is expected to take place in the second half of the year.

A free trade deal with India, the planet's most populous country and fastest-growing economy, is being touted by Sunak's government as a key Brexit prize. However, negotiations due to conclude before the Hindu festival of Diwali in October 2022 have been plagued by disputes over everything from visas for Indian workers and students to market access for British companies.

So far, new FTAs ​​have only been agreed with Australia and New Zealand, and these deals have annoyed British farmers. Negotiations with Canada were “suspended” earlier this year, with both sides unable to reach an agreement on issues related to food safety standards.

In a last ditch effort before India went to the polls, a British team was in India to iron out outstanding issues. However, flaws remain. There remain residual issues regarding investment protection, social security arrangements and market access for British apples and cheeses, among others.

A spokesperson for the UK Department of Trade and Business said: “We have always been clear: we will only sign a deal that is fair, balanced and, ultimately, in the best interests of the British people and the economy. The UK and India continue to work towards an ambitious trade deal that works for both countries. » India's commerce ministry did not respond to an email outside office hours.

If concluded, the trade deal – under discussion for more than two years – would be India's most ambitious ever, underscoring the country's growing appeal as an alternative for investors seeking supply chain diversification. supply and less dependence on China. It would also serve as a springboard for a free trade deal that India is currently negotiating with the European Union.

India is working to forge deeper ties with its major trading partners as it seeks to become a manufacturing powerhouse and create jobs for the millions of young people who join the workforce every year.

The two countries launched trade negotiations in January 2022 after Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson announced they would work on a comprehensive trade deal to boost jobs and businesses in May 2021.

Total bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to $20.36 billion in 2022-23 from $17.5 billion in 2021-22.

