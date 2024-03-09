Trump's takeover of the Republican National Committee is official as McDaniel resigns





HoustonCNN —

Donald Trump wasted no time putting his stamp on the Republican Party just days after becoming its presumptive presidential nominee.

At the Republican National Committee's spring meeting Friday, Trump members endorsed nominees for North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley and the former president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump to serve respectively president and co-president of the organization.

Both were elected to succeed outgoing RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and RNC Co-Chair Drew McKissick. Neither faced challengers Friday.

“I know how important this role is, and it is truly an honor to be here working alongside you over the next 241 days,” Lara Trump said in her remarks after her election. In her speech, she repeatedly said she called the former president her father-in-law and acknowledged the support of her husband, Eric Trump, who was in attendance Friday.

The former president is also considering installing two of his senior advisers, Chris LaCivita and James Blair, to take leadership positions at the RNC. LaCivita is expected to serve as the committee's chief operating officer, while Blair will help drive the RNC's political strategy, sources familiar with the plans told CNN. Both will continue in their role as advisors to the Trump 2024 campaign.

The changes in direction are not entirely out of the ordinary. A national committee is usually reshuffled once the party has a de facto or official presidential candidate. Changes usually take the form of transferring a new chair or senior presidential campaign official to the committee.

But this time, those close to the former president and the RNC describe this change as a power grab. Trump is seeking to closely sync the RNC with his presidential campaign, building a team that will focus on voter fraud and improve its fundraising prowess at a time when the committee is in dire financial straits.

It's going to be the same as it's always been historically, which is that the presidential campaign runs the RNC, prioritizes what the RNC does, how it does it, what it spends money on, what its priorities, David Bossie, an influential member of the RNC. of Maryland, said Friday before the president's vote. So it will be the same.

These changes come as Trump is eager to deploy the full weight of the RNC infrastructure to bolster his general election campaign against President Joe Biden.

As Trump all but clinches the GOP nomination this week, about four months before July's Republican National Convention and eight months before the Nov. 5 election, he will be able to access the RNC's voluminous data on his voters as well as his fundraising infrastructure and ground operations much earlier than during his 2016 campaign. These resources are critical to Trump's campaign, which plans to build teams in key battleground states, such as Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, in the coming weeks and months.

Full support of the RNC also ensures that state parties will begin working toward the goal of electing Trump.

The Republican National Committee will be laser-focused on getting out the vote and protecting the vote, Whatley said in his remarks Friday. He added that the RNC would work hand in hand with the Trump campaign to fulfill these essential missions.

McDaniel, who previously served as chairman of the Michigan GOP, has led the RNC since 2017 and was re-elected to a fourth term in January.

It's a little bittersweet to be with all of you here today as I step down as president after seven years of working with all of you, she said Friday.

But his decision to leave the post comes after more than a year of growing tensions between the former president and the RNC. Trump has long harbored resentment toward the committee for its handling of the 2020 election, blaming it for failing to put in place what he believes are the appropriate lawyers or systems to challenge the election results, CNN previously reported.

These tensions have continued to grow in recent months, with Trump and his campaign growing increasingly frustrated with the RNC's handling of the GOP primary debates.

The strain on the relationship reached a crisis point earlier this year, after the RNC announced it had experienced its worst fundraising year in a decade, a reality that Trump advisers called deeply alarming.

McDaniel then offered to resign his post to allow Trump to install his own party chairman, two party advisers told CNN. She announced her official departure date after last month's South Carolina primaries.

By the time Whatley and Lara Trump were named the new RNC leaders, McDaniel had left the Hilton ballroom where the debates were taking place.

Two sources close to the former president said Trump's interest in Whatley stemmed directly from the North Carolina GOP chairman's work and intense attention to election fraud allegations. Whatley led his state's political apparatus for nearly five years, and during that time he cultivated a reputation as a loyal party figure capable of pleasing both Trump and establishment Republicans.

Prior to his election as RNC chair, Whatley had expressed interest in focusing on allegations of voter fraud. At a reception for RNC members Thursday evening, he emphasized that goal, according to several attendees at the event.

On Friday, Whatley thanked Trump for his trust and support.

No one has been more focused on fighting for the American people, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with them to win and help revitalize our great nation, the new president said.

One of Whatley's first tests will be how he revives the RNC's fundraising prowess. Recent campaign finance reports show the RNC enters February with $8.7 million in the bank, compared to $24 million for the Democratic National Committee.

However, current and former RNC officials say the task will be much less difficult now that Trump has become the presumptive GOP nominee, and that the organization can use the Trump brand to improve its own financial situation.

The committee's lifeblood in the run-up to the 2020 election was its ability to use Trump's name to raise money. However, in March 2021, weeks after Trump left the White House, the former president's lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to the RNC, as well as two other Republican organizations, ordering them to cease to use Trump's name and likeness in fundraising. calls and goods.

But with LaCivita, who has long-standing knowledge of how the RNC works, joining the committee with a top priority of overseeing its finances, the RNC is expected to act in conjunction with the Trump campaign, a relationship described by one Trump adviser as more symbiotic than has been the case before.

To show her commitment to boosting the RNC's fundraising, Lara Trump told members Friday that she had donated $100,000 to the committee, holding up a check she had written.

We need to raise a lot of money and I have great news. I brought it up here today because I wanted everyone to know that I already received a check for $100,000 for the Republican National Committee that was donated starting today, as as these appointments are made, she said. Yeah, we're starting today, folks.

Lara Trump is also expected to serve as the public face of the RNC with a focus on fundraising and public speaking engagements, sources familiar with her planned role told CNN.

One question that remains is whether the RNC will begin helping cover the costs of increasing Trump's bills now that he is the presumptive Republican nominee.

Trump's senior advisers, including LaCivita, insist they have no plans to use the RNC to help pay his legal fees.

But, as CNN previously reported, the stance came as a surprise to some Trump allies and former RNC members, who expected the committee to return to its process of helping pay the Trump's legal bills. former president when he became the party's nominee, a practice they began to implement. while in office and continued until he announced his candidacy for 2024.

Lara Trump, however, left the door open to the possibility, telling reporters during a recent campaign appearance that she believed Republican Party voters would support such a move.

This story and headline have been updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/08/politics/trump-republican-national-committee/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos