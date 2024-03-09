Hong Kong proposes bill providing for life in prison for treason

Hong Kong is speeding up new security legislation that would impose life sentences for crimes such as treason and give police sweeping powers amid increased pressure from Chinese leaders to conclude the process quickly.

The 212-page bill waspublishedby the government and debated on Friday in hastily organized sessions at the city's Parliament. The government accelerated the process after senior Chinese officials attended the meeting.National People's Congresscalled for the laws to be passed, with leader John Leer returning early from Beijing to Hong Kong.

It was the first time a bill was gazetted and debated in the Legislative Council on the same day since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, according to a review of legislative documents. The hearings will continue on Saturday.

The approval of the legislation is beyond doubt after the authorities have already taken steps toensureonly patriots could run for office. The new law will provide authorities with numerous tools to minimize dissent in the city, following Beijing's imposition of anational security lawin 2020 following pro-democracy protests.

National security crimes Maximum prison sentence Treason Life in prison Insurrection Life in prison Possession of state secret 7 years Disclosure of a state secret 10 years Spying 20 years Sedition 10 years Help the fugitives 7 years Cyber ​​crimes 20 years

Hong Kong's speed in enacting the law is intended to show President Xi Jinping that the city is respecting the NPC's emphasis on national security, according to Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Hong Kong. Singapore.

The proposed definition of state secrets would bring the city closer to mainland China's vague laws regarding such information and espionage, which have spooked investors over the past year. Disclosure of state secrets carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years. A clause was added allowing the disclosure of state secrets in limited circumstances if it is in the public interest.

However, several pro-government politicians have raised questions about the ambiguous wording of the hastily introduced bill, according to a US political risk consulting group. Lawmakers such as Lai Tung-Kwok, Chan Siu-hung and Regina Ipha expressed concerns about the bill's overly broad concepts, according to a memo from the New York headquarters.Eurasia Groupwhich cited local reports.

These criticisms could lead to amending the bill to clarify overly broad concepts such as external forces, which categorize a company as an external force if its managers are accustomed to acting in accordance with the instructions or wishes of a foreign government authority. Without further clarity, the definition could potentially extend to any multinational organization with at least one foreigner in its leadership, according to the memo.

Civil servantsrecognizedconcerned by the comments received during the consultation period and committed to clearly defining the offenses to ensure that they specifically target acts endangering national security.

The new law will raise concerns about the red line, said Patrick Poon, a visiting scholar at the University of Tokyo who monitors human rights in Hong Kong.

Vague definitions will have a chilling effect and lead to even more self-censorship in the media and civil society, Poon said.

A European Union spokesperson said the legislation risked exacerbating the erosion of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong caused by the 2020 national security law.

Since the 1997 handover, Hong Kong has been required to enact its own security legislation under Article 23 of its mini-constitution. Previous administrations failed to do this in the face of public opposition, which has been crushed since the crackdown on dissent.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told a group of Hong Kong delegates visiting Beijing on Wednesday that the city should prioritize security law legislation, which he called an urgent responsibility and necessary, China Daily reported Thursday.

The reading of the bill took place days after the conclusion of a month-long public consultation on the bill. The bill receives overwhelming support, according to the government.

Under the new legislation, penalties for sedition have been increased, with the maximum sentence increased to seven years in prison from the current two years. Possession of seditious material will result in a prison sentence of up to three years.

Police will also be given expanded powers under the proposal. These include the possibility of detaining suspects of national security crimes without charge for two weeks beyond the current 48-hour limit, with court approval. The police can also request permission to prevent a detainee from using certain lawyers.

Hong Kong's decision to pass its own security law risks inflaming geopolitical tensions with other major economies. The implementation of China's crafted national security law has sparked a sharp backlash from Western leaders, with the United States imposing sanctions on a number of Hong Kong officials, including the leader of the city, Lee, who was then head of security.

The British consulate in Hong Kong said it was closely monitoring the bill and urged city authorities to allow time for proper legislative review. A spokesperson for the US consulate said the country would review the final law to understand the implications for US citizens, investments and businesses operating in Hong Kong.

Learn more:US envoy to Hong Kong warns of creeping internet restrictions

Hong Kong officials say the law is necessary to ensure stability and strengthen economic prospects.

Speaking on Thursday, LeesaidIt is necessary to adopt the law as soon as possible to protect against the risks associated with increasingly complex geopolitical and national security threats. Hong Kong security chief Chris Tang said Friday the proposal would protect human rights.

In a positive sign for officials, the local stock market rose on Friday, with the Hang Seng index gaining 0.8%, in line with its regional peers. This narrowed a year-to-date loss.

After 26 years without a national security law, the sudden sense of urgency was clear among lawmakers.

All we want is for this bill to pass as quickly as possible, said lawmaker Jeffrey Lam. We can work seven days a week and even work nights.

With help from Jing Li, Jenni Marsh, Siuming Ho and Zheping Huang