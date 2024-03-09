Erdogan calls Netanyahu government 'Nazi of our times'





In his speech Saturday in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the world's worst historical dictators: Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Benito Mussolini. This follows a series of comments and accusations by Erdogan against Israel that have intensified since the outbreak of war on October 7. Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis, he said. 1 View the gallery President Erdogan and Prime Minister Netanyahu (Photo: Marc Israel Sellem, Ludovic MARIN / AFP) Erdogan also reiterated his support for Hamas, stressing that no one could “force” Turkey to “label Hamas a terrorist organization,” citing criticism of Ankara's refusal to designate the group as a terrorist movement. BREAKING: OFFICIAL STATEMENT BY TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but rather a resistance, and we strongly support it and are in constant contact with its leaders. Netanyahu's government continues to commit new massacres against Palestinians pic.twitter.com/oLzrBkeG37 – Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 9, 2024 “Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them. “We will continue to do what is necessary to hold Israeli officials accountable for the massacres committed in Gaza in accordance with international law,” Erdogan said, citing the intensification of dialogue between Ankara and Cairo. #BREAKING Netanyahu and his administration deserve their place alongside Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin among the Nazis of our time, with humanitarian crimes committed in Gaza: President Erdogan pic.twitter.com/fgQhQXLEzq – Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) March 9, 2024 Since October 7, Erdogan has continued to make anti-Israeli remarks. The last time he compared Netanyahu to Nazi Germany's leader Hitler was in December, to which the Israeli prime minister responded that Erdogan was the last person to preach morality to Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/article/rj00zeyc66 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

