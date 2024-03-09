Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils 125-foot-tall statue of medieval-era Ahom general Lachit Borphukan





Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the 125-feet-high statue of medieval-era Ahom general Lachit Borphukan which has been installed near the latter's maidservant, or burial tomb, at Hollongapar in Guwahati district. State Jorhat. Named the Statue of Valor, the statue is part of the Lachit Barphukan Maidam development project which also includes a museum, a 500-seat capacity auditorium and a hostel. Apart from contributing to the region's tourism potential, the 125-foot-tall statue of the great general is also expected to inspire the new generation with patriotism and love for their motherland. The Prime Minister then traveled to Meleng Meteli in the district to address a public meeting from where he inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of projects worth a total of Rs. 17,606 billion. Some of the major projects he inaugurated were Griha Pravesh of the 5,55,555 Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-G houses built at a cost of Rs. 8,500 crores, Tinsukia Medical College & Hospital which was built at a cost of Rs. 620 crores, Rs. 4,000 crores Barauni-Guwahati Gas Pipeline under PM Urja Ganga Project, Rs. 600 crores Pumping Capacity Enhancement of Barauni Bongaigaon – Guwahati sector of Naharkatiya – Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline, the Rs. 50 crore replacement of PS-1 Duliajan crude oil secondary pipeline to Digboi Refinery, the Rs. 810 crore doubling of Dhupdhara Chhaygaon section under the New Bongaigaon Goalpara Kamakhya doubling project, the Rs. 520 crore doubling of New Bongaigaon Sorbhog section under New Bongaigaon Rangiya Agthori doubling project.

The projects for which the foundation stones were laid by the Prime Minister were the Rs. 1,000,000.500 crore Sivasagar Medical College and Hospital, the Rs. . Barooah Cancer Institute at Guwahati, Rs. 300,000. 800 crore capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 to 1 MMTPA, Rs. 1.2 MMTPA along with CRU facility, Rs. 300 crore redevelopment/augmentation of IOCL's Betkcuhi Terminal (Guwahati) facilities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the Prime Minister's visit as a milestone and historic for the state. The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the state a total of more than 16 times since 2014 when he assumed charge of his current post. Warmly greeting the state Chief Minister and expressing gratitude for his unwavering support, Sarma said no other Prime Minister had visited Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, after 1957 He said the people of Assam are happy to welcome the Prime Minister to Kaziranga National Park where he spent last night. The unveiling of the 125-foot statue of Ahom military commander Lachit Barphukan will go a long way in instilling a sense of patriotism among the future generations of the state, the chief minister added. He said as many as 5,55,555 families from across the State taking possession of houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY-G) in a single day is a historic moment. Stating that once upon a time there were grievances among the people regarding Assam crude oil being refined at Barauni, the Chief Minister said these grievances will be alleviated now as the Barauni Guwahati gas pipeline becomes operational. He expressed deep gratitude to the Prime Minister for the latter's role in ushering in a new era of growth and development in the State.

