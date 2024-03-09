What kind of future does Nikki Haley have in a Republican Party dominated by Donald Trump?





Nikki Haley made it clear when she left the race for the Republican presidential nomination earlier this week that she intends to continue speaking out.

“Even though I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in,” Haley said in announcing Wednesday that she was suspending her White House campaign after the former president Donald Trump swept 14 of 15 Republicans. nomination contest on Super Tuesday.

Haley also made clear this week that a third-party bid for a potential No Labels presidential ticket was not an option.

“What I will tell you is that I am a conservative Republican. I have said this many times, I would not run as an independent. I would not run as No Labels because I’m a Republican, and that’s what I’ve always been,” she said. reiterated in a “Fox and Friends” interview.

GOP TAKEOVER: TRUMP INSTALLS TOP ALLY AND HIS DAUGHTER-IN-LAW IN TOP TOP POSITIONS AT RNC

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks as she announces she is suspending her campaign, in Charleston, South Carolina March 6, 2024. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

But his voice among Republicans and his future within the Republican Party depend largely on Trump, who has dominated the party since his first White House victory eight years ago.

The former two-term South Carolina governor, who later served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration 13 months ago, became the first major candidate to challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination. And before giving up, she was the last rival still standing.

Haley, who had turned up the volume on the former president over the past six weeks, refused to support Trump and withdrew from the race.

HALEY DOES NOT ENDORSE TRUMP AS SHE FINISHES 2024 CANDIDACY

And Haley, who has garnered between a quarter and more than a third of the vote in a handful of Republican elections after getting 43 percent in the New Hampshire primary in late January, emphasized that “it's now up to Donald Trump to win the votes of those in our country.” party and beyond, who did not support him, and I hope he will. »

“At its best, politics is about rallying people to your cause, not rejecting them. And our conservative cause sorely needs more people. Now is his time to choose,” Haley said.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, a former two-term governor of South Carolina who later served as UN ambassador, greets supporters after delivering a speech in Greenville, South Carolina, February 20, 2024 (Fox News -Paul Steinhauser)

Haley's support in the primaries highlighted Trump's weakness among moderate and suburban voters. But before he even finished his speech Wednesday, Trump made it clear he wasn't extending an olive branch to his former rival.

“Nikki Haley was STUNNED last night, in record breaking fashion,” Trump wrote in a social media post as he trashed her.

Haley has a big decision to make in the coming days or weeks — will she stand up to Trump — or support the former president.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu — a vocal critic of Trump's Republican Party who supported Haley and was one of his top surrogates — in a handful of interviews Friday supported the former president, but said that he stood by his past criticisms.

Much of Haley's fate now rests with Trump, who on Friday nominated his top allies to lead the Republican National Committee.

Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Super Tuesday election night event, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“She needs to step back and take stock of the current situation and pay attention to what President Trump is saying and doing,” David Kochel, a longtime Republican Party strategist, told Fox News.

Kochel, a veteran of numerous Republican presidential campaigns, said much will depend on the results of November's presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haley repeatedly argued on the campaign trail that a Republican Party with Trump at the top of the ticket was headed for trouble in November and that she would be a more effective standard-bearer to take on President Biden.

Koch said that “if Trump loses in November, Haley will be right,” but that conversely, a victory for the former president would likely spell trouble for the future of Haley's GOP.

Haley presented himself in many ways as a Reagan Republican — from promoting a muscular foreign policy to fiscal austerity — in a party that Trump and his populist America First movement transformed.

Republican presidential candidate and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to supporters during an event at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum with the USS Yorktown in the background, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

This transformation of the GOP – as well as its vocal criticism of Trump – could make Haley's future management in the White House extremely complicated.

“Haley is a conservative from the old mold,” said Ryan Williams, a longtime Republican strategist and communicator. “The party continues to drift to the right and even if Trump is not a candidate in the future, you will see more candidates in the Trump mold running for national office.”

Williams predicted that “this leaves Nikki Haley in a position that is on the periphery of where the party is going. It indicates that she may not have a future as a national candidate within the Party.” republican”.

Kochel acknowledged that “the party is not coming back.”

“It's definitely a different party. It's more populist… It's more anti-establishment and anti-elite,” he said. “But I don’t think we know yet what the party will look like.”

And Kochel emphasized that “Trump is unique. I don't think there can be another Trump.”

He added that the party could once again take a radical turn.

“If you can leave Mitt Romney [the senator from Utah and 2012 GOP presidential nominee] to Donald Trump in four years, you can go from Donald Trump to something very different,” Kochel argued.

Get the latest 2024 election campaign updates, exclusive interviews and more on our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/does-nikki-haley-have-future-republican-party-dominated-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos