US researchers predict fate of Prabowo-Jokowi relations using Wayang analogy







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – American researchers say that Prabowo Subianto no longer depends on the outgoing president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This is based on the writings of a New York-based academic. As we know, the figure of Prabowo Subianto continues to be in the spotlight around the world. Several scholars began writing about who would become president of Indonesia based on the superiority of the quick count and the results of the real count. One of them is a New York-based observer, Salil Tripathi. In his article in Foreign Policy (FP) titled “How will Prabowo lead Indonesia?” “, he revealed that the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi might break down halfway. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Tripathi explained that Prabowo seems to have received strong support from Jokowi, who has a high approval rating in inviting Jokowi's son who is also mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to be his vice presidential candidate. However, according to Tripathi, Prabowo could see Gibran becoming his political rival one day. The reason is that some parties suspect that Gibran may have been willing to become president of Indonesia in the future. “If Prabowo considers Gibran a threat, their alliance could split,” he explained in the article cited by CNBC Indonesia on Saturday (9/2/2024). Tripathi sees Prabowo as a more direct and harsh character, and one who gets angry easily. This is different from the adorable image that the Minister of Defense (Menhan) displayed during his presidential campaign. “A question that remains is how long the alliance between Prabowo and Jokowi will last.” Tripathi said that although he had Jokowi's support, Prabowo had now won and was no longer dependent on him. Prabowo would be able to continue his own program without intervention. “Even though Prabowo is unlikely to win without Jokowi's support, he no longer needs to rely on him to govern,” Tripathi said. Additionally, Tripathi believes there is something the public doesn't know about the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi. Like Javanese shadow puppets, everything is shown behind the scenes. “People only have a glimpse of what is happening behind the scenes, and what is visible may not accurately represent what is happening,” he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Jokowi opens voice on Gibran's potential to become Prabowo's running mate (girl/girl)



