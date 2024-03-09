Boris Johnson's wife Carrie reveals her 2-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital amid 'gloomy' family…





Boris Johnson's daughter was rushed to hospital after being injured at nursery.



Photo: Alamy/social media





Boris Johnson's two-year-old daughter has been rushed to hospital amid a “dark” family crisis. Mr Johnson's wife, Carrie, revealed their daughter, Romy, suffered a “pretty deep” cut after falling at nursery and was taken to hospital to be treated by doctors. Sharing the update on Instagram, she said things got worse when all three children caught “a vomiting virus and were repeatedly sick”. Ms Johnson said she was also suffering from a “stinking cold” at the time and was looking after the children alone. Learn more: 'Security comes before anything else': Rishi Sunak urged to increase defense spending 'before it's too late' Learn more: Meghan Markle says she suffered 'cruel' online abuse during 'sacred' pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet Carrie shared the update on Instagram.



Image: Social networks

“The last 48 hours have been pretty dark here,” the 35-year-old said. “My daughter fell at daycare and had to go to hospital because the cut was quite deep, then all three children caught a vomiting virus and were sick several times. “I'm taking care of them all by myself while having a stinking cold and feeling pretty discolored. A dose of reality here!” She then thanked her followers for their support, saying: “I think we're coming out the other end because Romy is laughing and no one has vomited in a few hours. “Anyway, I just wanted to thank you for your kindness. It’s such a lovely community here. “Everyone has sent really lovely, kind messages of support and solidarity and responded to you all.” Carrie Johnson's latest family update.



Image: Social networks

In a later update, Ms Johnson revealed that her children were still not fully recovered. She said she stayed up all night with her youngest son, Frank, “because he's still not well.” But the mother-of-three said a neighbor brought a Peppa Pig table and chair for Romy and she was “in her element”. Mrs Johnson shares her son Wilfred, daughter Romy and baby Frank with Mr Johnson.

