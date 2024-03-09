PM Modi gives maximum likes to new age influencers | News from India

Inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage to present the first National Creators Awards, podcaster Raj Shamani told the room full of social media influencers: Thank your stars, he is not a content creator, because had it been, our stores would have done it. been closed.

His reels go viral, his tweets become trends and his catchphrases become hashtags, he is the OG influencer (a casual term used for someone genuine but exceptional) of influencers, said Shamani, a motivational speaker with two million followers on Instagram.

Over the next two hours on Friday morning, as the Prime Minister presented awards to 21 content creators, it was clear that formal structure had to give way to irreverence. By interacting with the influencers individually before giving them awards, PM Modi also provided them with enough content for their reels – full of humor, wit and repartee, even personal anecdotes – the kind of content that works well online.

With each winner having at least a million followers, the content generated at the event with Modi in the frame would be seen by millions in the days to come.

On stage with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who received the Disruptor of the Year award, PM Modi shared a friendly joke. Are you going to give people a fitness mantra? Modi asked him, to which he replied: “We should do yoga and meditation. Responding to this, the Prime Minister said, “Then they (people) will say that he shares Modiji's idea and you have become a wala of BJP.”

The conversation ended with Allahbadia, who runs a YouTube channel called BeerBicepsGuy, and has interviewed several Union ministers in the recent past, including S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, telling Modi, the podcast Aapke saath karne ka mood ho raha hai (I want to do a podcast with you). The Prime Minister, in turn, asked him to talk about the importance of sleep in his future shows.

By the way, they were all pushed towards issues such as insomnia, mental health, environment, health and nutrition, women empowerment, culture and spirituality to work on for their future content videos.

Spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori, who received the Best Creator for Social Change award, was asked by Modi to dispel the notion that spirituality means renunciation; while travel blogger Kamiya Jani was also invited to highlight local products, while talking about a city's top tourist attractions.

When Jani asked her whether she should talk about Lakshadweep or Dwarka (two places visited by the Prime Minister recently) in her next blog, the Prime Minister jokingly said that even though Dwarka is quite deep and very harsh, they would discuss it in detail another time.

While conferring the Swachhta Ambassador award to Malhar Kalambe, who has collaborated with celebrities on cleanliness drives and asked the Prime Minister to join him in a Swachhta campaign, Modi said ironically: Is chunaao mein bhi safai hone wali hai (This election too will see some clean-up).

Speaking about the venue, Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister said that national makers gathered today at the same place where world leaders gave direction for the future at the G20 summit last year.