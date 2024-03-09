Politics
PM Modi gives maximum likes to new age influencers | News from India
Inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage to present the first National Creators Awards, podcaster Raj Shamani told the room full of social media influencers: Thank your stars, he is not a content creator, because had it been, our stores would have done it. been closed.
His reels go viral, his tweets become trends and his catchphrases become hashtags, he is the OG influencer (a casual term used for someone genuine but exceptional) of influencers, said Shamani, a motivational speaker with two million followers on Instagram.
Over the next two hours on Friday morning, as the Prime Minister presented awards to 21 content creators, it was clear that formal structure had to give way to irreverence. By interacting with the influencers individually before giving them awards, PM Modi also provided them with enough content for their reels – full of humor, wit and repartee, even personal anecdotes – the kind of content that works well online.
With each winner having at least a million followers, the content generated at the event with Modi in the frame would be seen by millions in the days to come.
On stage with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who received the Disruptor of the Year award, PM Modi shared a friendly joke. Are you going to give people a fitness mantra? Modi asked him, to which he replied: “We should do yoga and meditation. Responding to this, the Prime Minister said, “Then they (people) will say that he shares Modiji's idea and you have become a wala of BJP.”
The conversation ended with Allahbadia, who runs a YouTube channel called BeerBicepsGuy, and has interviewed several Union ministers in the recent past, including S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, telling Modi, the podcast Aapke saath karne ka mood ho raha hai (I want to do a podcast with you). The Prime Minister, in turn, asked him to talk about the importance of sleep in his future shows.
By the way, they were all pushed towards issues such as insomnia, mental health, environment, health and nutrition, women empowerment, culture and spirituality to work on for their future content videos.
Spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori, who received the Best Creator for Social Change award, was asked by Modi to dispel the notion that spirituality means renunciation; while travel blogger Kamiya Jani was also invited to highlight local products, while talking about a city's top tourist attractions.
When Jani asked her whether she should talk about Lakshadweep or Dwarka (two places visited by the Prime Minister recently) in her next blog, the Prime Minister jokingly said that even though Dwarka is quite deep and very harsh, they would discuss it in detail another time.
While conferring the Swachhta Ambassador award to Malhar Kalambe, who has collaborated with celebrities on cleanliness drives and asked the Prime Minister to join him in a Swachhta campaign, Modi said ironically: Is chunaao mein bhi safai hone wali hai (This election too will see some clean-up).
Speaking about the venue, Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister said that national makers gathered today at the same place where world leaders gave direction for the future at the G20 summit last year.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-gives-maximum-likes-to-new-era-influencers-9203995/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi gives maximum likes to new age influencers | News from India
- Bollywood beauty. A Senn mystery. Andy Travis
- Virtual reality fitness brand designs immersive workouts
- Morning earthquake shakes Elgin
- Grisham on Trump-Orbn meeting: 'He wants to be a dictator'
- Boris Johnson's wife Carrie reveals her 2-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital amid 'gloomy' family…
- US researchers predict fate of Prabowo-Jokowi relations using Wayang analogy
- US government avoids shutdown after Senate approves $460 billion in spending | US Senate
- Movie Review: Love Lies Bleeding is at its peak Kristen Stewart | Culture & Leisure
- Men's tennis is participating in the Golden State Invitational
- Todd Snyder on How to Make His Menswear Brand More Luxurious – Robb Report
- Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68 BBC News