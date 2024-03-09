The right of investigation actually makes the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi even stronger

Jokowi and Prabowo during the awarding of special ranks at the TNI headquarters, Wednesday (28/2). Photo: YouTube screenshot from the Indonesian Ministry of Defense

jpnn.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto and presidential candidate number 02 in the 2024 presidential election appeared intimate in public amid the hot issue of investigative rights for the 2024 elections .

This was demonstrated when the two were together on the same presidential plane for a working visit to check the readiness of combat aircraft in East Java, Friday (8/3/2024).

Executive Director of Indonesian Political Partners Abubakar Solissa said the investigation rights planned by the House of Representatives regarding allegations of fraud in the 2024 elections may not succeed and would in fact undermine the relationship and support of the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to presidential candidate number 2. Prabowo Subianto even stronger.

“Especially if you look at the current strength of Jokowi and Prabowo, it feels like the talk about the right to investigation is just an empty message with no direction or clear future,” Abubakar Solissa said on Saturday ( 9/3/2024).

Solissa predicts that the solidity of Jokowi and Prabowo will become stronger in the face of attacks from opposing parties. One of them is currently implementing investigative rights into electoral fraud.

Both were also supported by significant political forces and volunteer activists.

“Jokowi and Prabowo not only have political connections, but also national ties. The two men had quite fierce rivalries, but later united and are now symbols of national reconciliation,” he said.

Sollisa believes that the right to investigation is an empty message. Although this does not violate the rules, because this measure is part of the DPR's monitoring of the problems of this country.