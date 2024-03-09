Out of Options, Trump Needs $500 Million in Cash for Bail in New York Fraud Case: Experts





A budgetary kick in the guts, one more to give to Donald Trump.

On Friday, Trump posted bond in his defamation case against E. Jean Carroll. She is backed by $93 million, according to experts, it is very likely that he took it out of his own wallet in the form of loaned or borrowed money.

This small fortune will now remain in a bank, untouchable, until Trump exhausts his appeals and the ultimate winner takes all.

His next appeal bond will cost him much more.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee still owes a $455 million fraud fine to New York Attorney General Letitia James, a debt that comes due March 25, the same day as jury selection for his trial secret in Manhattan.

“Extremely excessive,” he described the sum last week in a voluminous appeal file of 1,794 pages.

But despite his protests, a Manhattan appeals court refused to reduce or delay the amount Trump must pay, at least for now. The deadline set by Trump therefore continues to tick.

Bail experts and professionals say Trump must post half a billion in cash for a fraud appeal bond by the March 25 deadline or risk state liens and even forcible seizure and the sale of his properties by the sheriff.

“All you have to do is give the judgment to the sheriff and say, 'Sheriff, Donald Trump owns this. We want you to sell it,'” said Eric Snyder, a bankruptcy lawyer and expert in execution of judgments.

“It's that simple. And the sheriff will say, 'Sure. Since I get five percent under New York law, I'll be happy to sell it,'” Snyder added.

“It’s happening pretty quickly.”

Can't Trump just declare bankruptcy?

According to experts, this is the least likely option for Trump at the moment.

Like any loser who faces a giant penalty, Trump can file for bankruptcy (Chapter 11). This move tends not to work for litigants with a lot of money, as the NRA discovered in 2021.

A doomed bankruptcy attempt could buy some time. But Trump is the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Going bankrupt would not be a good idea, politically, for Trump, who likes to be seen as fabulously rich. “I have a lot of money,” he told Fox on Tuesday, even though his lawyers claimed otherwise.

Second option: show them the money

To meet his March 25 deadline, Trump must show the state and its judge in the Manhattan fraud case, Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York Supreme Court, that he has set aside the $455 million dollars in cash he now owes following last month's civil judgment for fraud.

How does Trump prove he saved money? By posting another appeal bond. Similar to the more familiar jail bond, an appeal bond is a promise to pay backed by collateral, i.e., money or property.

“I bet you a pastrami sandwich” that Trump will post bonds for both judgments, predicted Snyder, chairman of the bankruptcy committee at Wilk Auslander LLP.

“He won’t have a choice,” Snyder said.

The process of obtaining an appeal bond begins with hiring a bail bond agent to shop around for the best deal, said Julie Alleyne, general counsel for the Surety & Fidelity Association of America.

The agent's job is to negotiate with potential bail insurers and source the best deal.

Trump has already established a relationship with Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the Chubb Group, which underwrote his $93 million Carroll appeal bond.

The relationship dates back to at least 2018, when Trump named Chubb CEO Evan G. Greenberg to a key business advisory board.

Donald Trump appointed Chubb Group's Evan G. Greenberg to a business advisory board in 2018. Business Insider

“Chubb is well-respected, but conservative,” said Neil Pedersen, owner of the Pedersen & Sons bail bond agency.

“Chubb can easily issue a $500 million bond,” he said. “They can create a billion-dollar bond.”

The surety insurer will have looked closely at Trump's financial health before making an offer.

“Offers vary depending on the bond company’s appetite for that type of bond,” Alleyne said.

The agent would lobby for the lowest premium, which is the (usually) non-refundable price Trump must pay to the carrier to post the bond.

The premium for a half-billion-dollar appeal bond could range from $250,000 to more than $1 million just to purchase the bond, experts have estimated.

Multiple operators can participate in underwriting a single jumbo bond, Alleyne noted.

And the carrier(s) will likely consider reputational risk when setting their terms, Pedersen noted.

“Whether you love him or hate him, everyone has an opinion about Trump,” Pedersen said.

One thing is certain, surety professionals told Business Insider: Any bank and surety company will want to see cash or liquid assets such as securities, not property, as collateral.

Money on the head of the barrel

This means that Trump will need one or more banks on board.

Trump doesn't appear to have much cash on hand, judging by how little he has revealed in financial filings and court filings.

Estimates of his cash holdings range from $350 million (which Trump claimed in a 2021 financial filing) to “well over $400 million” (which Trump swore to in an April deposition), up to 'to 600 million dollars (according to estimates from Forbes and Bloomberg).

He might need a loan, as defense lawyers suggested when they successfully asked an appeals judge in a fraud case for permission to borrow to meet his obligations.

“No one, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, has five hundred million,” lead defense attorney Christopher Kise told the judge at a recent hearing.

Wherever he gets the $500 million, Trump would still have to keep it in one or more interest-bearing bank accounts for the duration of his calls, experts said.

Once the money is parked, Trump's bank(s) would issue what is called an “irrevocable letter of credit” to the Chubb bond underwriter or other carrier.

It's a guarantee from the bank that Trump has set aside the money from the judgment and can't touch it until the appeal is decided. Whoever wins the appeal receives the money.

“You want cash, you want an irrevocable letter of credit, you want everything but real estate,” when you take out bonds of this size, Pedersen said.

Because if Trump loses his appeal in the fraud case, he will only have 10 days to deliver the judgment, in cash, to the state.

“How to turn real estate into cash in just 10 days?” » said Pedersen.

A Warning from Letitia James

“If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will seek mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” said James, the attorney general of State, to ABC News last month.

And she knows where to find them. After five years of poring over the Trump Organization's books, James' office knows more about Trump's worth than anyone except the former president himself.

Forbes estimates that Trump's net worth includes some $690 million in real estate assets in New York City alone.

This includes $287 million for its 30 percent stake in 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a commercial skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan.

It also includes $80 million in equity from Trump's land lease for 40 Wall Street, a Financial District skyscraper.

“We are prepared to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said of Donald Trump and his Manhattan skyscraper, also known as The Trump. Building. Roy Rochlin via Getty Images; Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

The judge in Trump's fraud trial found that he fraudulently doubled the value of his stake in 40 Wall Street in financial statements for 2012 and 2015.

The skyscraper bears the name “The Trump Building” on its facade and sits right next to a taller building that houses AG's financial district offices.

James can see 40 Wall Street, aka the Trump Building, through his conference room windows.

“Open the curtains,” Trump had urged, inviting the AG and his lawyers to admire his skyscraper during a pretrial deposition for which he was forced to sit in April.

“Open the curtain, go ahead,” he cajoled.

“It’s here,” he told them. “I just looked out the window.”

At the time, according to a transcript, state officials declined Trump's request to examine his building. But James is clearly keeping an eye on it now.

“We are prepared to ensure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers,” James told ABC, warning of consequences if Trump defaults.

“And yes,” she added, “I watch 40 Wall Street every day.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-needs-500m-cash-for-appeal-bond-ny-fraud-case-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos