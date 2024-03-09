Politics
Jokowi and Prabowo are increasingly strong on the issue of electoral fraud questionnaires
This was demonstrated when the two were together on a presidential plane for a working visit to check the readiness of fighter jets in East Java, Friday (8/3).
Executive Director of Indonesian Political Partners Abubakar Solissa said the investigation rights planned by the House of Representatives regarding allegations of fraud in the 2024 elections may not succeed and would in fact make relations between Jokowi and Prabowo even worse. more solid.
“Especially if you look at the current solidity of Jokowi and Prabowo, you get the impression that the talk about the right to investigation is just an empty message with no clear direction or future,” Abubakar Solissa said in his statement on Saturday (9/3). ).
Solissa predicts that the solidity of Jokowi and Prabowo will become stronger in the face of attacks from opposing parties. One of them is currently implementing investigative rights into electoral fraud.
Both were also supported by large political forces and volunteer activists, he added.
“Jokowi and Prabowo not only have political connections, but also national ties. The two men had quite fierce rivalries, but later united and are now symbols of national reconciliation,” he said.
Sollisa considers that the right to investigation is an empty message. Although this does not violate the rules, because this measure is part of the DPR's monitoring of the problems of this country. However, fundamentally, the right of investigation does not have the power to overturn election results.
In my opinion, the right of investigation is a good thing, because it is the right of the DPR to exercise control. However, the important thing to remember is that the right of investigation cannot overturn the election results because the field is different, he said.
If one reads the constitution, Article 24C of the 1945 Constitution (UUD) states that the Constitutional Court (MK) has the power to adjudicate at the first and last level, whose decision is final in testing laws against the constitution, adjudicate disputes over the The authority of state institutions whose authority is granted by the constitution, decides on the dissolution of political parties and disputes over the results of general elections, he explained.
Therefore, the proposal for a right of investigation for the party that lost the election is only a recommendation to improve the system, which is considered problematic.
In fact, the leaders of the parties that currently have and will propose the right of inquiry have political calculations if they succeed in deploying this right.
We can therefore be sure that the right of investigation cannot influence the election results. Even in terms of political power, I am pessimistic about the existence of the right to investigation. Not all parties supporting 01 and 03 have the courage to deploy the right of investigation. Leaders of political parties supporting Anies-Muhaimin and Ganjar-Mahfud continue to calculate the pros and cons of using the DPR's right of investigation, he explained.
In fact, Solissa sincerely believes that the Nasdem Party, PKB and PPP do not have the courage to deploy the right to investigation. For this reason, it is only about the PDIP because it has no choice but to take a position somewhat opposed to the current power of Jokowi, even for the next power that will be led by Prabowo Subianto.
“As for Nasdem, PKS, PPP and PKB, I think they are still calculating their chances of entering the next government, considering that the entry of these four parties is still wide open,” he said. he further explained.
Solissa also called on the leaders of the parties who lost in the 2024 presidential election to have the courage to accept the results of the presidential election or take legal action in the Constitutional Court and Bawaslu for a better future progress of the nation.
It is better to follow existing legal channels, namely suing the Constitutional Court and Bawaslu in case of fraud. “It is better, election issues can be resolved quickly and all parties work together to build a better nation in the future,” he concluded.
