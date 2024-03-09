EXPLANATION-What is a Queen's Speech and why did British Prime Minister Johnson call one?

By William James

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a Queen's Speech for Oct. 14, a move his opponents see as an attempt to limit opposition to Brexit weeks before the country leaves the country. the European Union.

Johnson dismissed the criticism as “completely false”, saying the Queen's Speech would give him the opportunity to outline his domestic agenda while still allowing him enough time to discuss Brexit in Parliament.

WHAT IS A QUEEN’S SPEECH?

It is used by the government to make plans for the coming year. It usually lists the main priorities and laws that the government wants to pass.

Queen Elizabeth reads the speech written by the government. It is the culmination of an elaborate day of ceremony, known as the State Opening of Parliament, which marks the start of a new parliamentary session.

IS JOHNSON DOING ANYTHING UNUSUAL?

Apparently, no.

Typically, a Queen's Speech is held every year. Johnson is a new prime minister, taking over from Theresa May in July, and is therefore expected to have his own legislative priorities.

Due to the volume of legislation expected before Brexit, the current parliamentary session has lasted more than two years. The Queen's last speech was in 2017.

The government says a new program is long overdue.

Parliament is normally suspended a few days before the Queen's Speech. In recent years, this suspension has lasted between five and twenty days.

WHY ARE SOME PEOPLE SO ANGRY ABOUT THIS?

Because of the timing.

Britain is weeks away from making its most important strategic decision in decades on how, and even whether, it will leave the EU.

The decision to hold the Queen's Speech on October 14 reduces by several days an already limited number of parliamentary sittings before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

Johnson says he wants to leave the EU with an exit deal to ease the transition, but if he doesn't succeed he will leave anyway.

A slim majority of lawmakers have shown they do not want a no-deal exit and hope to use parliamentary procedures to stop Johnson and force him to ask the EU for more time.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Parliament returns from its summer recess on September 3 and sits for at least a week.

The government said it would begin procedures to initiate the suspension on September 9. The final day of sitting before the Queen's Speech is expected to take place shortly afterwards, but has not yet been confirmed.

This gives those opposed to a no-deal Brexit just days to put their plans into action.

On October 14, the Queen will officially reopen Parliament and deliver the speech. This will be followed by a multi-day debate on the content of the speech, culminating in votes on October 21 and 22.

Winning these votes will be a crucial test of Johnson's ability to govern.

However, if he loses and his government is subsequently overthrown in a vote of no confidence, he will have the option of delaying his resignation and holding new elections until after October 31.

Between the speech and the votes, Johnson will travel to Brussels seeking a last-minute renegotiated exit deal. The summit will take place on October 17 and 18. (Reporting by William James; editing by Janet Lawrence)