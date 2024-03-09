Why it will be difficult for Biden to defeat Trump





The 2024 presidential general election is here, for all intents and purposes. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are set to face off in the first presidential rematch since 1956. It is also the first rematch between a current president and a former president since 1892.

But unlike 2020, where he was preferred to Trump throughout the campaign, Biden faces a more difficult path this time. Indeed, he only has a 50-50 chance of re-election, and fans of the current president should be aware that Trump has a real chance of taking back the White House.

Just look at the polls released last week. Surveys from the New York Times/Siena College, CBS News/YouGov, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal all gave Trump a higher percentage of the vote than Biden, by margins ranging from 2 to 4 points. (KFF had Biden scoring 3 points more than Trump.)

All of these results were officially within the margin of error, but taken together they paint a picture of an incumbent president in trouble.

It's not just that Biden is in a worse position against his general election opponent than almost any incumbent candidate in the last 75 years (with the exception of Trump in 2020). That's because a lead of any margin for Trump was unheard of during the 2020 campaign, and no poll meeting CNN's publishing standards showed Trump leading Biden nationally. .

And in this 2020 race, the states that put Biden atop the Electoral College (Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin) were each decided by less than a point. He had very little margin for error.

The poll situation today looks worse for Biden. I've already pointed out that the president appears to be in a much worse position today in the Sun Belt battleground states than he was four years ago.

He's trailing by 5 points or more in the latest polling in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. No Democratic presidential candidate has lost Nevada since 2004.

If Biden loses all of those states, he can still win if he wins every other contest he has in 2020, which would help him finish 270-268 in electoral votes.

The problem for Biden is that he is behind in Michigan. The average of polls over the last six months that meet CNN's publication standards makes it lose 4 points.

In other words, polls give Trump a lead, albeit narrowly, in enough states to win the electoral college and the presidency.

But the elections are not taking place today or tomorrow. It will take place in about eight months.

But if I were Biden, it's not so much the horse racing polls that would bother me. That's what's under the hood.

Americans say the main problems facing the country are related to either the economy or immigration. Trump enjoys far greater confidence than Biden on both issues. It's possible that if consumer confidence continues to improve or border crossings decrease, Biden could gain momentum against Trump.

Then again, I'm not so sure. Biden is the least popular incumbent at this point in his re-election bid since World War II. His approval rating hovers around 40% or just below. The last two incumbent presidents (Trump and George HW Bush in 1992) whose approval ratings were similarly low at this point in their presidency both lost in November.

Many Democrats like to argue that you can't just look at Biden's approval ratings. His opponent is also unpopular, with unfavorable ratings higher than his favorable ratings.

It's a good argument, but many polls (including the most recent ones from Fox News, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal) give Trump favorable ratings, a few points higher than Biden's. Again, this is very different from what we saw in 2020.

That means it's not enough for Biden to win over voters who don't like both men. He must win them by a substantial margin to make up for his popularity deficit.

With eight months to go, Biden could certainly catch up. But unlike most campaigns, the two major party candidates are already well defined. Less than 5% of voters are unable to express an opinion on Biden or Trump.

For more people to turn against Trump, Biden's best hope may lie in the four criminal indictments against the former president. Aside from the fact that the start dates for most of these trials are uncertain, with the exception of the New York hush-hush case, it's unclear what difference it would make if Trump were convicted in the one of those cases.

A majority of likely voters (53%) said they already believe Trump committed a serious federal crime, according to a New York Times poll. The same poll shows Trump up 4 points among likely voters.

Trump led in that poll because 18% of his supporters said he committed a serious federal crime and still supported him. Such a statistic should worry Biden supporters, because if some voters think Trump committed a serious federal crime but are still willing to vote for him, what could change their minds?

Similarly, a Times poll found that 72 percent of likely voters said Biden's age made him too old to be an effective president (compared with the comparatively fewer 53 percent who said Trump had committed a serious federal crime). This discrepancy could be one of the main reasons Biden has problems with Trump.

The big question over the next eight months may be whether Trump's weaknesses begin to outweigh Biden's. If they do, it's probably the president's best chance to win another term.

