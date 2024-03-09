Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan compares Netanyahu to Hitler and Stalin





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered another anti-Semitic speech on Saturday, during which he compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fascist leaders. In his speech, Erdogan compared Netanyahu to historical fascist leaders, saying “Netanyahu has earned his place alongside Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.” The Turkish president also refused to condemn Hamas' actions on October 7 and even supported the terrorist group in its rhetoric. Erdogan accused Israel of acting like “the Nazis of our time by committing humanitarian crimes in Gaza.” He refused to label Hamas a terrorist organization: “We cannot be forced to designate Hamas a terrorist organization. We communicate openly with them and we support them.” Israeli response to Erdogan's fiery rhetoric In response, Netanyahu said: “Israel respects the laws of war and will not be subjected to the moral sermons of Erdogan, who supports the murderers and rapists of the terrorist organization Hamas, denies the Armenian genocide, massacres Kurds in his own country and represses against opponents of the regime and journalists. » Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a protest against the recent killings of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza-Israel border and the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 18, 2018. (credit : MURAD SEZER/REUTERS) National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz intervened in the exchange, criticizing Erdogan for his support of Hamas. “Erdogan, alongside Hamas, makes him a supporter of crimes against humanity, and comparing the Israeli Prime Minister to dictators is the height of hypocrisy,” Gantz said in a message to X. “The fact that Erdogan considers Hamas not a terrorist organization explains its behavior towards its own citizens. Israel will continue to adhere to international law even in a war against those who have proven their lack of humanity.” , – . , . … — – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) March 9, 2024 In another statement supporting Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Hamas's “murders and sex crimes against Jews and the State of Israel make them one of the greatest acts of oppression and “anti-Semitism in history, and that Turkey is the biggest supporter of terrorism in the world.” the world just after Iran. What a shame for the republic founded by the father of modern Turkey, Kemal Atatürk. » @RTErdogan , , . . – » Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 9, 2024 This is not the first time since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas that Erdogan has attacked Israel. “Netanyahu has gone down in history as the butcher of Gaza and we are preparing to bring him to justice,” Erdogan previously said. In another case, the Turkish leader accused “Israel and other parties of being behind terrorist organizations in northern Syria and Iraq.” Israel would not have lasted three days without the support of Western countries. in front of the world.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-791070 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos