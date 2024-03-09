the government wants to “transform” the economy

China has implemented a series of ambitious reforms to its economy in a bid to boost growth amid a crisis. slide in the real estate market and weak spending essentially economic growth of “around 5%” this year.

“Achieving 5% growth will be a challenge,” Elaine Dezenski, senior director and director of the Center on Economic and Financial Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.

“Chinese financial data is increasingly unreliable, so even economic information announced after the fact is often dubious,” she said. “Unemployment in China has proven a significant problem for Beijing, reaching a record rate of 21.3% for individuals aged 16 to 24, forcing the government to suspend the registers and change the way it records unemployment. youth unemployment.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, China's second most powerful leader after President Xi Jinpingpresented a work report at the annual meeting of the National People's Congress on Tuesday, outlining a number of reforms the government planned to implement.

“We should not losing sight of worst-case scenarios“, Mr. Li announced at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square. “We must continue the transformation of the growth model, make structural adjustments, improve quality and improve performance. “

China achieved growth of 5.2% last year, surprising analysts. Growth has come in uneven spurts, indicating structural weaknesses in the economy and prompting government action until 2024.

Li acknowledged that the target would prove difficult to achieve, but remained optimistic about the need for a “proactive” stance and “cautious” policy. The reforms would aim to “boost employment and income and prevent and defuse risks”.

Officials admitted that the China's economy faces significant resistancebut achieving 5% growth by the end of the year has given rise to much optimism about their ability to continue battling what could prove to be a devastating slowdown in growth.

But Beijing fell short of its growth targets in 2022, reaching only 3% after setting a target of 5.5% after Zero COVID policies have significantly hampered economic activity throughout the year. The end of these policies could continue to hamper China's growth.

The International Monetary Fund projects that China will achieve 4.2% growth in 2024, down slightly from forecasts made in July 2023, according to the Associated Press. Investments in real estate development fell by 7.9% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.

“The Chinese economy is in great difficulty due to a slowdown in global growth, weak domestic consumption demand, high youth unemployment and a very fragile real estate sector,” explained Dezensky.

“One likely way the CCP will seek to address its weak economy is to increase exports,” she said. “It will generate growth, but it is unlikely that this growth will be enough to overcome the major obstacles they face.”

“China is heading for major economic challenges and even its huge export machines will not be able to save it this time,” she added. “It also creates new risks for China's two main export markets, the United States and Europe: dumping products like electric vehicles and solar panels can reduce costs for consumers, but this will also crowd out U.S. and European manufacturers at a time when these industries are beginning to expand.

The general slowdown has changed expectations, with analysts no longer convinced that the Chinese economy can overtake the US economy: recent expectations were that China would reach the top of the bill by the 2030s, but many are those who are now wondering if this will happen.

Li said Chian wants to reduce industrial overcapacity, allocating more resources to technological innovation and advanced manufacturing, which is part of Xi's efforts. “new productive forces”.

